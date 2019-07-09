Boston-based sports author and long-time baseball writer Mike Shalin will be speaking at the Andover Public Library tonight at 7 p.m.
He will be talking about best-selling book, "The Hometown Team," and talk about his life in baseball which started in New York City.
The book is about four decades of photography, by Steve Babineau, including stories by Shalin.
Shalin, who was a baseball columnist for two-plus decades with the Boston Herald, is still the Red Sox "official scorer" at most home games.
He has also written books about Oil Can Boyd and Don Mattingly.
