SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Ian Book threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores in his final home game at Notre Dame, leading the second-ranked Fighting Irish to a 45-21 victory over Syracuse on Saturday.
The fifth-year senior led the Irish to a victory as a starter for the 30th time, the most ever for a Notre Dame quarterback. The Irish (10-0, 9-0 Atlantic Coast Conference, CFP No. 2) ran their winning streak to 16 games, best on the country, and their home winning streak to 24.
Next up for the Irish, who are playing this season in a pandemic as a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference, is the Dec. 19 league championship game in Charlotte, North Carolina. It will be a rematch against No. 4 Clemson.
Book was 24 for 37 for 285 yards, with touchdown passes of 21, 28 and 26 to Javon McKinley, who had seven receptions for 111 yards.
Book scored on runs of 28 and 17 yards and rushed for 53 yards while improving to 30-3 as a starter and passing Notre Dame greats Tom Clements, Ron Powlus and Brady Quinn for most victories as a starting quarterback.
Kyren Williams added 110 yards on 20 carries, giving him 1,011 for the season, and freshman Chris Tyree had a 94-yard TD run for Notre Dame’s final touchdown.
The Orange (1-10, 1-9) managed 414 yards on the Irish defense.
NO. 3 OHIO STATE 52, MICHIGAN STATE 12
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Justin Fields threw two touchdown passes and Haskell Garrett returned an interception for a score in Ohio State's victory over Michigan State.
The Buckeyes (5-0 Big Ten, No. 4 CFP) were able to take the field after a coronavirus-related cancellation the previous weekend. They were without coach Ryan Day and a few other members of the staff. Ohio State also had a list of 23 unavailable players, but none of that seemed to faze the Buckeyes.
Fields also ran for two scores.
Now the big question is whether Ohio State’s regular-season finale against Michigan next weekend will be played. The Wolverines did not play this weekend for virus-related reasons. The concern for the Buckeyes is that they could fall short of the six-game threshold to be eligible for the Big Ten title game.
NO. 5 TEXAS A&M 31, AUBURN 20
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Kellen Mond threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score and Texas A&M scored 17 points in the fourth quarter in a comeback victory over Auburn.
The Aggies (7-1 Southeastern Conference) dominated the final quarter to win their sixth straight and remain in College Football Playoff contention. The Tigers (5-4) led 20-14 entering the fourth.
NO. 6 FLORIDA 31, TENNESSEE 19
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kyle Trask threw for 433 yards and four touchdowns and Florida beat Tennessee to wrap up a spot in the Southeastern Conference championship game.
Trask completed 35 of 49 passes without committing a turnover. He even had a 32-yard punt late in the game.
Kyle Pitts had seven receptions for 128 yards, helping the Gators (8-1, No. 6 CFP) win the SEC’s East Division..
NO. 10 INDIANA 14, NO. 18 WISCONSIN 6
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Jack Tuttle threw two touchdown passes in his first career start and Indiana’s defense made a stand in the final minute to hold off Wisconsin.
Indiana (6-1, CFP No. 12) snapped a 10-game skid in the series and tied a program record with its sixth Big Ten victory of the season. Indiana also had six Big Ten wins in 1967 and 1987. The Hoosiers hadn’t beaten Wisconsin since 2002.
NO. 12 IOWA STATE 42, WEST VIRGINIA 6
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Brock Purdy threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns and Iowa State dominated on defense in a rout of West Virginia to secure its first appearance in the Big 12 championship game.
The Cyclones (8-2, 8-1, No. 9 CFP) were assured a spot in the conference title game Dec. 19 when TCU finished its win over Oklahoma State about the same time as kickoff against the Mountaineers (5-4, 4-4).
