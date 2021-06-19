Nugent is the one in North Andover: Long-time Knights track coach and guidance counselor named school's new athletic director

NORTH ANDOVER -- After a month of reviewing about 75 resumes, interviewing three finalists, North Andover High has found it's new athletic director. And he just happened to be down the hall from the principal's office at the high school.
Long-time NAHS Guidance Director and head coach for the boys indoor and outdoor track teams, Steve Nugent, will assume the position effective July 1.
Nugent was a very popular candidate among the students, former students, teachers and, in the end, the committee to select the new A.D.
"Steve Nugent is a talented, dedicated and passionate leader who has worked tirelessly on behalf of students for two decades," said North Andover Superintendent of Schools, Gregg Gilligan, a former three-sport athlete at the school. "I look forward to Steve bringing his expertise as an educational leader combined with his love of sports to lead, mentor and positively impact student athletes for many years to come as our new Athletic Director."
Nugent will continue to support the guidance department at the school in his transition as athletic director. As for Nugent coaching track, that decision will be made at a later date. He is currently leading the boys outdoor track team in post-season meets.
Nugent is a member of the Executive Board of the Massachusetts State Track Coaches Association. Steve is a graduate of Saint Anselm's College with a Bachelors in Business and obtained a Masters in Education Psychology at Cambridge College.
Nugent will replace Laura Habacker, who is stepping down after four years.
Nugent was one of the three finalists, including Windham High A.D. Michael McCaffrey and Matthew Brenneman, a popular Indoor & Outdoor Track Coach at Natick High School.
Principal Jackson was very happy with the selection of his long-time co-worker.
"I’m excited to appoint Steve as our next Director of Athletics at North Andover High School," said Jackson. "During 20 years as our Guidance Director and several years as our Boys Track Coach, Steve has impacted thousands of lives in a positive manner by building relationships and leading by example. He’s a cornerstone in our school community and a true ambassador for our athletic community. In working with our outstanding coaches, student athletes, youth groups and community members, I look forward to seeing the imprint that Steve can make on our athletic department."
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
