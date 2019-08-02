For the last five years or so, Carlos Nunez wanted to make a difference in the Merrimack Valley’s basketball community.
This summer, he turned his vision into a reality.
The native of Lawrence and current resident of Haverhill has utilized his knowledge of the community — from his time as part of the Boys and Girls Club and as an athlete at Central Catholic — to run the City Youth Basketball League for the first time this summer.
The league was something he’d hoped to do for some time, offering a chance for people from all kinds of backgrounds to play the game of basketball.
“Basketball and academic achievement are things that my wife and I valued growing up in our hometowns,” Nunez said. “We hope to instill the core values laid out in our vision to build well-rounded citizens in the communities across the Merrimack Valley.”
And, what better place than the place he knows best?
“I always said if I’m going to be involved in the game, it would be fun to run a league,” Nunez said. “My idea was to have something where I’m connected to the area.”
The league’s values center around both basketball and academics.
Drills to establish and improve skills are run for ages 3-9, while a league consisting of two co-ed divisions exists for grades 3-5 and 6-8. Meanwhile, Nunez and his wife, Carly (”the brains of the operation,” as her husband put it), hope to integrate academic tutoring.
“I want to do something for everybody,” Nunez said. “It doesn’t matter where they’re from. If they come from Florida and get to the games, they can play.”
One of the driving points of the City Youth Basketball League is that there are no teams set in stone and no numbers on the uniforms.
Players have black and white jerseys and are split up into different teams each day, with the idea of making it as even as possible with little emphasis on winning games and more concern with learning the sport.
“I don’t want to have set teams,” Nunez said. “To me, you’re winning by having these kids competing and getting better, even without a trophy at the end. I feel like we can use a basketball as a trophy. Here you go. Practice.”
The opportunity to put this league together didn’t come without help from all around, though.
Nunez’s alma mater, Central Catholic, opened its doors to him and allowed him to put the league together in its gym, after he spent the past few years striking out with prospective locations.
Then, coaches from all over pitched in. Haverhill, Bradford Christian, Central and Bishop Guertin are among the high schools whose coaches have offered a hand.
“That’s what I like about it, all the different people here,” Nunez said. “We have all different socioeconomic backgrounds playing. Basketball, or any sport, brings people together. Having (the coaches) come is a huge help. They coach a different way than I do, which is good for the kids to be exposed to, especially at an early age.”
At the end of the day, the goal remains the same, and Nunez hopes it can grow even more as time goes on.
“We’re just giving opportunities to everybody,” Nunez said. “We have a lot of kids and are giving them a place to just go and play. Boys and girls, if you want to play basketball, just come and play.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.