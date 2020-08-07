HAVERHILL — Andover rallied with two runs in the sixth inning Thursday night for a 2-1 victory over Haverhill in Essex County League action.
That improved Andover to 6-6 and made a winner out of Arvin Nunez, who went the distance with a 3-hitter, striking out 11. Chase Lembo had two hits and scored a run while Tanner O’Sullivan and Noah Shermer had RBIs.
Patrick Kelleher had an RBI single in the third for Haverhill and starter Bryan Carter pitched well.
Methuen still rising
Methuen continued its rise in Essex County League action Thursday night with an 8-3 victory over Middleton/Peabody.
After starting the season 0-6, Methuen is now 7-7.
Derek Hoh was the winning pitcher going six strong innings, scattering seven hits and allowing all three runs. He struck out three and walked only one as Methuen played well defensively behind him.
Drew Blackwell and Matt Miller each drove in a pair of runs while Noah Jankowski and Jomari Rosa had two hits each.
On Wednesday, Methuen defeated North Andover, 3-2. Miller pitched a complete game scattering six hits and striking out four, needing only 83 pitches for the victory.
Methuen scored all it would need in the first with Blackwell drawing a walk followed by a perfect bunt for a hit by Hoh. Both runners moved up on a ground out and Drew Martin doubled to left driving in two. Martin then stole third and scored the deciding run on a wild pitch.
Night Owls romps
The Kingston Night Owls broke out of a slump in a big way Thursday night, smashing the North Shore Phillies 12-2, thanks to six runs in the third and six more in the fifth.
Matt White was the winning pitcher, allowing just one hit and no runs in three innings. Mike Pierro led the offense with two hits and four RBIs while Andrew Thibault had three hits and scored twice and Jared Brescia had two hits and an RBI.
The Night Owls improved to 9-4.
The Night Owl bats were quiet Wednesday in a 5-0 loss to Swampscott only managing a double to Ty Johnson and a single by Nick Comei. Jeff Williams suffered his first loss of the summer but Even Penney was effective in relief with two innings of scoreless ball with two strikeouts.
