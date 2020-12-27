For so many athletes across New Hampshire, football was far more than just a game this fall.
In a world sent into disarray by COVID-19, filled with isolation and unpredictability, the opportunity to step onto the gridiron was a shining light of hope for athletes in the Granite State.
“During a crazy year, football brought a sense of normalcy to our lives,” said Bryant College-bound Timberlane lineman Nick Matthews. “While aspects of (football) obviously looked different due to COVID, at the end of the day we were still playing football just like we had in years past. I’m definitely very grateful that we had the chance to play the game we love, and keep everyone safe.”
While Massachusetts postponed its high school football seasons — hopefully — to “Fall II,” New Hampshire forged ahead this fall, becoming an oasis for the sport so many longed to play.
The opportunity to return to the field was a meaningful, and emotional, one for many.
“I’m deeply grateful that our football season wasn’t taken away because of the pandemic,” said Windham linebacker/running back Stephen Mague. “It’s obviously been a rough year for a lot of people, and it’s difficult because you never know when an outbreak could happen or the risk could rise.
“Because of that, I felt even more fortunate to be able to go out and play with my brothers that sacrificed a lot to have this season. I think that having the season helped make this year seem a little more ‘normal,’ and we played because it is was what we love.”
Of the six New Hampshire High Schools in The Eagle-Tribune area, five were able to complete their season, and none had a COVID outbreak.
“Playing football this year was definitely not the normal experience,” said Salem star running back Dante Fernandes, who led the Blue Devils to the Division 1 semifinals. “But we grew more and more comfortable with all the mask wearing and the extra precautions required to continue the season.
“Playing football is such a great escape for many guys, and I feel for everyone that was without it during the fall. While there were so many different procedures, football was still the same game that I love.”
Added Salem’s Jake Brady, “Everything’s been so far from normal for what feels like forever. Just getting back on the field every day with our best friends gave us a little hope again.”
COACHES KNOW FOOTBALL MATTERED
Local New Hampshire coaches saw this fall what football truly meant to their players.
“When we were on the field playing this great game, life felt normal,” said Salem head coach Steve Abraham. “The guys got to play a game they love, with passion and enthusiasm.
“The Londonderry (Division 1 quarterfinal win) was pure excitement on their faces. Then, in the (Division 1 semifinal loss) to Nashua North, you saw the tears in their eyes when they almost pulled off the upset. Those emotions were real, from somewhere deep inside of them. That made this season special.”
Agreed Windham coach Jack Byrne, “Football was probably one of the only things that was even close to normal this year, and we were so lucky to have a school that supported hard-working kids. The athletic directors statewide, and Mike McCaffrey in Windham, put in a lot of time to prioritize safety while never losing sight of the fact that it is more than just a game for most of these kids.
“This season brought a lot of teams closer because we knew how close we were to losing football. The class and respect between opponents was at a high level as well, and I think kids and coaches really appreciated every moment.”
CHAMPIONSHIP MEMORIES
Pelham football nearly saw its season end after a positive coronavirus test at the school forced the Pythons to temporarily forfeit a playoff game. That decision was overturned days later, however, and Pelham dominated its way to the Division 3 state title.
“Having this season meant so much to the team,” said star Pelham running back Jake Herrling. “We all wanted to have one last go at a title. We faced so much adversity this year, that it truly meant everything to us to compete one last time together.”
Added teammate Zach Jones, “Having football this year was truly a blessing and something we never took for granted. The NHIAA couldn’t have done it any better with all the precautions. They made the football season feel like there was no pandemic. I couldn’t be more grateful.”
ASTRO DISAPPOINTMENT
While five local teams made it through the season, Pinkerton was not so lucky. The Astros played just three games, going 2-1, before their season was cut short by a positive COVID-19 test at the school days before facing Salem.
Pinkerton star fullback/linebacker Evan Wilson said the loss was devastating.
“It’s tough because football is something you look forward to growing up,” he said. “I did. For most of our team, it was their last time playing football, and having it end like that is heartbreaking.
“Playing three games is obviously better than playing none, but at the end of the day (COVID) ruined our opportunity to reach our only goal, to win a state championship.”
...
TWITTER: @DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.