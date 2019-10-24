NORTH ANDOVER — Peter Radulski could have allowed the disappointment to overtake him.
He could have accepted defeat, after losing out on the job he had dreamed of since childhood — starting quarterback for North Andover High — at the start of his senior season. He could have become bitter and resentful.
That, however, simply was not an option.
“Obviously I was disappointed when I lost the quarterback battle,” he said. “But I love playing football, so I went out every day and did whatever it took to show I belonged on the field.”
After plenty of work, and an impressive stint as a defensive lineman, his QB dream has now become a reality.
Called upon due to injury two weeks ago, Radulski has stepped into the starting quarterback job for North Andover and led the Scarlet Knights (3-3) to two straight victories, throwing three touchdown passes
“It’s amazing being under the lights,” he said. “This was my high school football dream, and I want to keep it going for as long as I can.”
North Andover coach John Dubzinski couldn’t be more proud of his QB’s resilience.
“Peter’s situation serves as a perfect example of how to never give up,” said Dubzinski. “Since Day 1, Peter has always been the first guy on the practice field working on this throws, mechanics and learning the offense. He never complained or blamed others when he was the backup QB. He always approached things the right way. We are very lucky to have him.”
SCARLET KNIGHT DREAM
As a youngster, from his spot in the stands each football Friday, Radulski imagined playing quarterback for North Andover.
“Those games were a blast,” he said. “The atmosphere at those Friday night games was different from anywhere I had ever been. I wanted to be a part of it.”
After a year splitting QB duties on the North Andover freshman team, Radulski spent the last two seasons playing JV quarterback, and studying under 2018 Eagle-Tribune offensive MVP Jake McElroy.
“Jake’s one of the most mature and well-developed quarterbacks I’ve ever seen,” he said. “Watching and working with him was amazing because he’s a wealth of football knowledge.
“There was nothing like being a part of the (Division 2 state champion) team last year. Every game someone different made a big play. I had never been to Gillette Stadium, so to win a title there was something really special.”
DISAPPOINTMENT, POSITION SWITCH
Radulski entered this fall in a battle for the starting varsity quarterback job, but ended up losing out to junior Will Schimmoeller.
“It was disappointing, because it’s my senior season,” said Radulski. “But I just love football, so I was going to keep going and do whatever was asked of me.”
That “whatever” proved to be an unexpected request for the 6-foot, 180 pounder — play defensive line.
“I had never really played defense before,” he said. “I hadn’t tackled someone since the seventh grade. I’m a tall and lanky guy, so defensive line was very different. I had to learn to line up in a stance. But it was a smoother transition than I expected. I had a sack against Central Catholic on third down. I really surprised myself.”
STEPPING UP AT QB
Radulski planned to continue in his current role, until he learned of a leg injury suffered by Schimmoeller.
“He was injured in the Tewksbury game, but he finished the game so I thought he was fine,” said Radulski. “When he showed up at practice with a brace, it blew my mind. I thought to myself, ‘I guess, here we go!’”
Radulski’s first start came two weeks ago, when he threw for 61 yards, including a touchdown to Matt Chicko, in a 22-20 nail-biter over Chelmsford. He followed that last week by passing for 153 yards and two scores in a 41-14 blowout of Dracut.
“I was nervous starting my first game,” he said. “But once I took a good shot, after keeping a read option, I started to feel good. I was glad we put the ball in the air a little more last week. Whatever it takes to win.
“It’s just amazing being under the lights and playing in front of my family and friends and the whole town. It’s really been a dream-come-true.”
Radulski now hopes to keep the Scarlet Knights hot with a win in their regular season finale against Billerica at home on Friday (7 p.m.)
“This is a huge game and we’re very excited,” he said. “This whole season has been great. It’s been so much fun to start and win games, and I hope we can continue this success for the rest of the season.”
QB and skiing
North Andover senior quarterback Peter Radulski said he has benefited from lessons learned in another of his passions, ski racing.
“In skiing, a lot comes at you fast,” said the Scarlet Knights ski team captain. “In football, it’s the same thing. Skiing is also very physically draining, like football. And you get a rush in skiing that’s a lot like running around in a football game. Once you are on the field, or course, it’s adrenaline.”
In addition to those sports, Radulski also plays baseball for North Andover.
