SALEM — Josh Maroun entered this fall with two very clear goals.
“Individually, my main goal was to rush for 1,000 yards,” said the Salem High star. “And I wanted to help lead this team to a state championship.”
With a big game on Saturday, Maroun can check one of those goals off the list, and help his Blue Devils take a major step towards accomplishing the other.
After losing his entire 2018 season to a torn ACL, Maroun has returned with a bang this fall. On Saturday, he will lead No. 3-seeded Salem into its postseason opener, at No. 2 Goffstown (7-2) in the New Hampshire Division 1 quarterfinals.
That is the same Goffstown team that rallied to beat Salem 29-28 just two weeks ago.
“We are so excited for Saturday,” said Maroun. “The last game against Goffstown was a wakeup call. We had to clean up our mistakes and be more focused. We can’t wait for the rematch.”
The latest in a long line of Maroun football stars, Josh has more than lived up to the family name.
The Salem High senior ranks third in the Eagle-Tribune area with 929 rushing yards, and is second in the region in touchdowns (13).
At 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds, Maroun is also a standout linebacker, leading a Salem defense that has posted four shutouts and allowed just 10.4 points per game.
“Josh has been great for us for four years,” said Blue Devils coach Rob Pike. “He’s such a physical runner that is so difficult to tackle. He’s a natural football player and a great blocker and tackler. He understands the game and what it takes to win.”
BLUE DEVIL DREAMS
From childhood, Maroun dreamed of playing football for Salem High
He was raised on stories of his grandfather, former Lawrence High great George Maroun, and father, former Salem High standout Doug Maroun Sr.
After watching his older brother, Doug Maroun Jr. (SHS ‘16), star for Salem, Josh broke into the Blue Devils’ starting lineup two seasons ago. As a sophomore, Josh rushed for 529 yards and six touchdowns, sharing a backfield with his brother Adam Maroun (SHS, ‘18).
“Growing up, football was huge in my family,” said Josh. “It was also sibling rivalry with everything. We would argue about who ran the ball better, who tackled better. We love fishing, and that’s a rivalry. Everything is a competition. Having the chance to play with Adam was amazing. Both of my brothers helped me grow as a person and player.”
INJURY, AND RETURN
Maroun’s dreams of a breakout 2018 were dashed before the season even began, in the Queen City Jamboree.
“I went to make a cut, and my knee just gave out on me,” he said. “It was a feeling like I had never felt before. I knew it wasn’t good.”
Maroun had suffered a torn ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) in his left leg. He underwent surgery in late September and missed the entire season.
“It was so sad hearing I would miss the whole year,” he said. “I wanted to compete and be there for my teammates. All I could do was make sure everyone was ready to go from the sidelines.”
Six weeks after his surgery, Maroun began walking again, the start of an intense road back to the football field.
Finally, when August of 2019 arrived, Maroun was ready to go.
“I was a little nervous to take that first hit,” he said. “But after one of my first runs, after I got tackled and got up OK, I got all the nerves out. After that, I was ready to play.”
The healthy Maroun has recorded six 100-plus yard rushing game this fall, including a season-high 126 yards against Windham and 121 yards in a win over archrival Pinkerton.
“I feel like my legs are very strong,” he said. “I’m hard to take down. I’m more of a ground-and-pound type of guy. It’s going to take more than one guy to take me down.”
Goffstown, however, held him to a season-low 52 yards two weeks ago. Maroun his no plans of a repeat this weekend.
“I want to win and reach 1,000 yards doing it,” he said. “We’re confident. We feel like we can succeed no matter who we are playing.”
MAROUN FOOTBALL FAMILY
Football is in Salem star Josh Maroun’s blood.
George Maroun Sr., Grandfather — Lawrence High star (class of 1956) was two-time Eagle-Tribune Athlete of the Year.
George Maroun Jr., Uncle — Eagle-Tribune All-Star linebacker/fullback for Salem High (class of 1986). Member of Woodbury/Salem Athletic Hall of Fame class of 2001.
Doug Maroun Sr., Father — Three-year starting offensive and defensive lineman for Salem (class of 1988).
Doug Maroun Jr., Brother —Two-time All-New Hampshire Division 1 South linebacker (SHS, 2016).
Adam Maroun, Brother — Eagle-Tribune All-Star linebacker and top running back (701 rushing yards, 15 TDs as a senior in 2017) for Salem.
