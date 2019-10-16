LAWRENCE — Mark Kassis knows that his running style isn’t always pretty.
There will be no flashy cut-backs, dazzling spin moves or fancy footwork perfect for the highlight reels.
Kassis plays running back with the same mentality that has made him a centerpiece of Central Catholic’s defense at linebacker — straight-ahead brutality.
“I wouldn’t consider myself too shifty,” said the lifelong resident of Salem, N.H. “So I have to make up for it by keeping my feet moving after contact, and hitting the hole as hard as I can. My greatest strength as a running back is my ability to fight for extra yards after contact.”
Kassis, a senior co-captain, is in his second season as a top inside linebacker for the Raiders. The 6-foot, 190-pounder has already made 46 tackles, four for a loss, and an interception so far this fall, after earning All-Merrimack Valley Conference honors last season.
He’s also taken on the starting running back job, rushing for 278 yards and three touchdowns, while opening holes as a blocker for budding star sophomore QB Ayden Pereira.
“Mark brings leadership and outstanding work ethic every day,” said Central coach Chuck Adamopoulos. “He’s very consistent and is a great representative for our program.”
Kassis now hopes to keep Central (4-1, winners of three straight) surging as it closes out the regular season with home matchups against Methuen (4-1) on Saturday (1 p.m.) and Haverhill (0-5) scheduled for next Friday.
The Raiders are currently ranked No. 3 in the state-wide Maxpreps.com football poll and No. 3 in Eastern Mass. by the Boston Globe.
“Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, the team feels very confident,” he said. “I think the team is starting to gel at the right time. I’m very excited and blessed to be contributing to this team.”
Kassis plans to lead — first and foremost — by inflicting as much punishment as possible from the linebacker spot that he fell in love with as a sixth grader with the Salem Rams.
“I love to hit and make big plays,” he said. “I would say my greatest strength at linebacker is flying to the ball as fast as I can, and making the correct reads. My linebacker coach preaches making the correct reads, which always leads you to the play.”
It was his willingness to hit that won Kassis a varsity spot two years ago, covering kicks and punts for a Central squad that finished 10-1, with its lone loss to Everett in the Division 1 North final.
“I started contributing my sophomore year on special teams,” he said. “We had a very talented group of seniors, so I was just happy to be able to step on the field with them and contribute in any way I could. I took pride in my role.”
Kassis broke into the starting lineup last fall at linebacker, making 99 tackles, 10 for a loss, helping the Raiders allow just 12.1 points per game on the way to an 8-3 record and another trip to the Division 1 North final.
He also rushed for 146 yards, including 33 yards in Central’s revenge upset of two-time defending state champ Everett in the Division 1 North semis.
“My favorite moment at Central so far was the big playoff upset against Everett,” he said. “Our team knew it was going to be an extremely difficult challenge, but everybody bought in and believed we could win. That goes to show that with the right mindset and a focused team, you can achieve great things.”
Kassis has now become an indispensable presence for the Raiders on both sides of the ball.
He opened the season with a team-high 78 rushing yards and a touchdown in a win over defending Division 3 state champion Springfield Central, and in Week 3 ran for 97 yards and a TD in a win over defending Division 2 champ North Andover, while continuing to star on defense.
Also a member of the Central varsity baseball team, Kassis has big goals for the rest of this fall.
“The first goal is winning the MVC (Division 1) championship,” he said. “Ultimately, the goal is to go to Gillette and play for a state championship. But we have a lot of things to keep working on.”
Double duty
Mark Kassis is the latest in a long line of standout Central Catholic linebackers who also stepped up as top running backs. The rest all became Eagle-Tribune All-Stars.
Year Player Rushing Yards TDs
2019 Mark Kassis 273 3
2018 Anthony Caggianelli 550 10
2016-17 Ty Donatio 1,061 20
2016-17 Max Faro 1,082 18
2015 Omar Deschamps 742 12
2013-14 Markus Edmunds 1,145 21
2011-2012 Santino Brancato 1,209 16
2010 Trae Musumarra 673 15
2008-09 Zack Lattrell 978 10
2005-07 Mike Leavitt 3,598 44
...
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
