BOWIE, Md . — Thanks to nine unanswered runs, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats upped their season-high winning streak to six games with a 10-2 win over the Bowie Baysox on Thursday night.
The Fisher Cats — who came into the game leading the Double-A Northeast League in runs, hits, batting average, and on-base percentage — have scored 56 runs during their win streak and 10 runs in each of the last three games. The pitching staff was up to the task on Thursday as well, holding Bowie to just three hits on the night.
The last time New Hampshire won six consecutive games was during their playoff run in 2018, when they went 6-0 en route to the 2018 Eastern League Championship.
With the game scoreless in the fourth, LJ Talley stroked an RBI double. In the fifth, Reggie Pruitt lined an RBI single to center to make it 2-2. Austin Martin then brought home Taylor on a sacrifice fly.
New Hampshire busted the game open in the sixth. Nick Podkul smacked an RBI double to center, Bec added a two-run single and Samad Taylor stroked an RBI single to make it a 7-2 contest. Otto Lopez capped the frame with a two-run single.
In the ninth, Vinny Capra drilled a solo shot to left-center, good for his career-high fourth home run of the season.
Kyle Johnston registered three hitless innings out of the bullpen, while Brody Rodning finished the game with a perfect ninth.
The Fisher Cats will look to earn a seventh straight win on Friday night with a 7:05 p.m. contest in Bowie. Right-hander Maximo Castillo (4-1, 3.52 ERA) takes the hill for New Hampshire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.