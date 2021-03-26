On eve of NFL Draft, Freiermuth hasn't forgotten where he came from

Pat Freiermuth is on the verge of achieving his lifelong dream. Next month the former Penn State tight end is expected to be selected early in the 2021 NFL Draft, and on Thursday the Merrimac resident showcased his skills for coaches and scouts at Penn State’s Pro Day.
And yet for all he’s accomplished over the past few years and for all the acclaim and accolades he’s earned, Freiermuth hasn’t forgotten where he’s come from. He made that abundantly clear during his post-workout press conference, reflecting on his earliest days at Pentucket Regional High School and how those experiences helped start him on his NFL path.
“Those guys at Pentucket, that’s where my football career started, and obviously I’m very thankful for the Brooks School and everything they’ve done, and that’s kind of who I rep, but Pentucket was a big influence on me,” said Freiermuth, who specifically made a point to give his hometown paper a chance to ask the last question during his Pro Day Zoom call. “Guys like Ryan Kuchar, Eric Hardway and DJ Engelke, obviously my brother [Tim] taking me under his wing and teaching me how to compete.
“So I’m very thankful for those guys and very thankful for the relationships that I’ve built at Pentucket,” he continued. “I love Pentucket, I love all the people there, I’m happy to rep them and same with Brooks.”
Long before he became a nationally recognized college star in Happy Valley, or even before he became four-star recruit and one of the most highly touted football prospects in Massachusetts, Freiermuth got his start on an old grass field by the Merrimack River in West Newbury. He played his first two years for Pentucket, making an immediate impact as a tight end and linebacker as a freshman in 2013 before stepping in as a first-time quarterback as a sophomore after the incumbent starter was lost for the season due to a preseason knee injury.
Freiermuth’s biggest athletic achievements in those years actually came on the basketball court, where he helped lead the boys basketball team to its first and only state semifinal appearance at the TD Garden in 2014-15, but following his sophomore year he transferred to the Brooks School in North Andover and saw his football profile skyrocket from there.
Fast forward a few years, Freiermuth is now the latest in a long line of tight end greats to come out of Penn State. He holds the program’s all-time record for career touchdown catches by a tight end (16) and was named Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year this past fall as a junior despite only playing four games, and most of those with a serious shoulder injury.
Even that injury was a blessing in some ways, he said Thursday.
“I’m actually thankful for my shoulder injury because it’s shown me what it’s like to go through adversity,” Freiermuth said. “The [draft] process has been anxious but I’m happy I did as good as I could do at Pro Day and it was a great day overall.”
Freiermuth was officially listed at 6-foot-5, 251 pounds, and while he did not take part in any Pro Day strength or speed measurements, he did run some routes for the NFL scouts in attendance. He said his recovery from shoulder surgery has also gone well and that he’s a couple of weeks ahead of schedule and should be fully cleared within the next two to three weeks.
In terms of his Pro Day performance, Freiermuth said he hoped to show NFL decision-makers that he’s healthy and that the popular narrative that he’s a one-speed route runner isn’t accurate. He felt he demonstrated good acceleration, deceleration and double-move ability and that the routes themselves were sound.
“I think I did all I could do today to show teams that I’m recovered from my shoulder and I’m good to go,” Freiermuth said. “I ran very crisp routes in my opinion, obviously I still have to go watch some stuff but I felt really good and I felt explosive and stuff like that catching the ball.”
While Freiermuth is very much focused on the here and now, he acknowledged that the past eight years of his football journey have been a blur. From those early days at Pentucket to his prep school rise at Brooks, and from his first Penn State prospect camp to his ascension as a two-time team captain, it’s hard to believe that his dream of becoming an NFL player is only weeks away from coming true.
“It’s just wild that it’s here now,” Freiermuth said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.