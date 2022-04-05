ORONO, Maine – In the middle of his graduate year at the University of Maine, Joey Bramanti had already started the job search. He was ending out his resume and setting up interviews.
After this past weekend, the North Andover resident may be adding a possible job to his list of prospects:
Pro baseball player.
The North Andover resident had the weekend of his life, clubbing 3 home runs, 12 RBI, 10 hits and 3 doubles over three games – all Maine wins.
Yesterday, he won his first-ever America East Player of the Week Award.
Now in his fifth season (due to COVID-19 cancellation in 2020), Bramanti’s production has been never been better. He entered the weekend second in America East with 23 RBI and 6 homers.
This past weekend, though, put him in a different stratosphere, with 37 RBI in just 23 games. He not only leads the conference by 10 RBI, but it ranks him fifth overall in the nation among all Division 1 hitters with 1.61 RBI per game.
“It’s not just the fact he had a great weekend. He’s been hitting the ball hard all season, with some big hits. It just wasn’t showing up in his average,” said Maine head coach Nick Derba.
Well, that average just skyrocketed from .230 to .289 over the weekend against Maryland-Baltimore Country.
“His power numbers have been there all season,” said Derba. “But if he keeps doing what he is doing? Anything could happen with Joey.”
Anything as in pro baseball and the 2022 MLB Draft, which hasn’t entered Bramanti’s thought process. He admitted it had the previous few years.
“I’ve always wanted to play pro baseball, like most kids,” said Bramanti. “There were times here at Maine I did think about it and it probably kept me from doing my best. This year, I decided not to think about it at all, or get in the way of what I’m trying to do, which is become a better player and help Maine win games.”
Bramanti’s off-season, played into what he is doing for the Black Bears, who have won seven of their last nine games, all in the conference.
“In my meeting after the season with Derbs, we talked about two options for this season,” recalled Bramanti. “It was focus on cutting down on strikeouts and getting a better average. Or put on 25 pounds and go for more power.”
Bramanti chose the latter. The 6-foot-5 first baseman went from 225 to 250 pounds.
“I can throw the ball harder and hit the ball harder,” said Bramanti, a graduate of North Andover High and Cheshire (Conn.) Academy.
“I see the power more in batting practice. The ball is carrying more. I sometimes do surprise myself, like, ‘Wow, I didn’t think I hit the ball that hard,’ and then it’s gone.”
Derba said with Bramanti’s power has been an improvement in his discipline as a hitter.
“Joey’s had a good career here, before this season, but one thing holding him back was his missing pitches, in good hitters’ counts, just fouling them off,” said Derba. “I don’t recall that he missed a pitch all weekend. It was best I’ve probably ever seen him.”
Maine has a rich baseball history, particularly a stretch in the 1980s when it made five College World Series in six years.
Derba said even better than Bramanti’s incredible numbers this season has been his part in making Maine a winner again.
“I’ve been head coach six years. Joey has been here for five of them,” said Derba. “There has been a major culture change and Joey has been a big part of it. He sat as a freshman. and then worked his way into the lineup, proving people wrong a long time.
“His work ethic and demeanor are pervasive in the locker room. We don’t have captains here, but Joey has taken the role of a captain for us.”
