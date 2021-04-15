Standing 6-foot-5 and a hulking 260 pounds, North Andover High’s Jack Roche has made a career of physically dominating opponents at the varsity level, dishing out pancake blocks and tossing opposing lineman around with regularity.
So, many are stunned to hear that, many years ago, Roche began his football life as a quarterback.
“Yes, I used to play quarterback and I enjoyed it!” said Roche, who beat out current Scarlet Knights quarterback Will Schimmoeller for the starting QB job in fifth grade. “Unfortunately, (in youth football) there was a weight limit on the people who could touch the football. I surpassed the limit due to being pretty big for my age.”
The move from quarterback may have cost Roche a few headlines, but he long ago made a name for himself as one of the most dominant lineman in Massachusetts.
Roche is current in his third season as a starting offensive and defensive tackle for North Andover High. He has revenge on his mind this week, as the Scarlet Knights travel to face Thanksgiving Day rival Andover High on Thursday (5 p.m.), in a game that was moved up a day due to Friday’s forecast of inclement weather.
“This is a game everyone has been looking forward to, and we can’t wait,” said Roche, who will play college football at Amherst. “We’ve all kept the game from last year (a 41-8 Andover win) in the back of our minds, and look forward to getting back on the field with Andover.”
Roche’s dominance is a key reason North Andover won the Division 2 state title in 2018, and made a surprise third straight trip to the Division 2 North title game in 2019.
“One of the most important attributes a person can have in their life is dependability,” said Scarlet Knights coach John Dubzinski. “Jack is a perfect example of somebody we can count on day after day, game after game, practice after practice. He’s rock steady and ready to make an impact in any given situation. He’s highly respected by his teammates and coaching staff. We’ve been very blessed to have Jack anchor both the offensive and defensive lines over the past three years.”
BRAIN AND BRAWN
After his Pop Warner quarterback days, Roche moved to tight end before settling at tackle as a sophomore for the Scarlet Knights.
“Being on the offensive line is like being on a team within the team,” he said. “I enjoy the physical competition that goes along with the position. It’s humbling to play such an important role for the team. I take pride in my ability to block and feel it’s a good positional fit for me. I haven’t looked back since.”
A force in the weight room, Roche sports a stellar max bench press of 385 pounds, and over the summer said he had a max of 270 pounds on the power clean.
Roche is also a star in the classroom. He’s a member of the National Honor Society, has taken Advanced Placement chemistry, calculus, English, history, statistics, and government and owns a 4.4 weighted GPA.
“If (an all-nigher studying) is what it takes, I’ll do it,” he said. “When I set a goal of achieving something, I’ll do everything necessary to accomplish it. I hold myself to a high academic standard, and if I see the need to stay up all night, I will.”
CHAMPIONSHIP RESUME
As a sophomore, Roche was a starting lineman for the North Andover team that beat King Philip 6-0 for the program’s first-ever state championship.
That season, he shared the field with his brother, 2018 Eagle-Tribune All-Star pass rusher and current University of Maryland lacrosse player Mike Roche.
“Winning the state championship is a special feeling unlike anything, and it’s something I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” said Jack, who also plays lacrosse. “It was a great experience playing alongside my brother. He was a great role model. He was a smaller and faster player, while I’m a bigger and stronger player, and we both have a deep love for the game and play with passion.”
