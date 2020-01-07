Above all else, there is one thing you can state with certainty about Lawrence 106-pounder Luis Mauricio now that he’s a senior.
He’s someone who has learned from his mistakes, both on and off the mat.
Two years ago as a sophomore, he was already one of the top 106-pounders in the region, winning close to 30 matches. He might have won 30 matches ... had he finished the season.
“I tossed him off the team near the end of the season before the Andover match because he had a bad attitude,” said Lawrence coach Rob Niceforo. “I didn’t want it to rub off.”
Mauricio remembers the time well.
“He (Niceforo) felt there was too much negativity from me,” said Mauricio. “He was right and it was a bad decision by me. I felt like I gave up on the team.”
Two years later, Mauricio is a captain and trying to make sure none of the underclass Lancers make the same mistake he did and, instead, are focused on doing the best they can.
“I’ve gotten a lot out of wrestling and I never considered quitting wrestling even when I was dropped off the team,” said Mauricio, who got interested in the sport from his cousin, former Central Catholic wrestler Daniel Almarante. “I want the younger guys to feel the same way, and I talk to them about it.
“Before the season, one of our guys, Jaycob (Zapata) wasn’t looking forward to it, said he wasn’t feeling it. We talked to him, told him he’d have a good season and he should stick with it. And he is.”
Mauricio, who was an impressive 45-15 last year and qualified for New England, also learns from his mistakes on the mat. That may have been the case last year when he lost to Haverhill standout Ben Davoli twice in the regular season but came back to defeat him in the state tournament.
Currently 13-3 on the year, Mauricio is hoping the same reversal happens again later in the season at the Division 1 North tournament or at state against St. John’s Prep standout Adam Schaueubin. In a quad-meet two weeks ago, Schaueubin defeated Mauricio handily.
“I had never seen him wrestle and I had a bad day,” said Mauricio. “Next time I wrestle him, I’m not going to let him throw legs on me. That’s usually the thing guys get on me when I don’t win.”
Because of his size, Mauricio doesn’t intend to wrestle in college, but the influence of the sport will remain.
“It’s helped me stay focused on what I’m doing and helped me keep my grades up,” he said. “And it’s helped me support other kids.”
The grades have certainly thrived for Mauricio, who has gotten all As in the first semester and has already been accepted to St. Rose. His number one choice is Ithaca College, where he hopes to major in electrical engineering.
KINGS OF THE RING
The first Kings of the Ring will be published next week, likely on Jan. 14. Coaches are encouraged to email ddyer@eagletribune.com with any strong opinions.
Like in past years, some weight classes appear much stronger than others. One of the strongest, for example, features Lowell Holiday Tournament finalists Mike Glynn of Central Catholic, who was third in New England last year, and Timberlane sophomore Codey Wild as well as Salem’s talented George Boudreau.
On the other hand, the region appears to be lacking an abundance of strong wrestlers at 120 and 132 pounds.
BIG DUAL MEET SATURDAY
Andover will be hosting its second quad-meet in two weeks Saturday, and only its second in five years, when it welcomes Methuen, Lowell and Tewksbury. The clash with Methuen should be a good one as both are undefeated and there will be several excellent matchups.
One of the better clashes could be at 170 pounds between Methuen’s CJ Brown and Andover’s Sean Ballou.
ALL-STATE AT METHUEN?
Methuen’s reputation for putting on high caliber tournaments is apparently well known and that’s why it is hosting the Division 1 North and Division 1 state tournaments as well as the New England Tournament. And now there is a chance that it could host the All-State Meet as well.
Originally, it was believed that St. John’s Prep would host All-State for the second year in a row, but the Prep has decided not to repeat. That has prompted the MIAA to ask if Methuen will also add that tournament to its schedule as well. Head coach Bill James and athletic director Matt Curran are considering the opportunity.
No school that I know of has ever hosted three major postseason tournaments, much less four.
WRESTLING FAB 5
The Eagle-Tribune’s ranking of area high school wrestling teams:
1. Timberlane 5-0
2. Central Catholic 6-0
3. Andover 5-0
4. Methuen 5-0
5. Salem 8-3-2
Hnorable Mention: Whittier 13-1, Haverhill 3-1, Pinkerton 3-1
*******************************************************************
“I’ve gotten a lot out of wrestling and ... I want the younger guys to feel the same way.”
Lawrence’s Luis Mauricio
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.