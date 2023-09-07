PELHAM, N.H. -- In the 10-plus years that Jack and Gavin Drouin have had their father as their soccer coach, not once have either of them slipped by calling him "Dad" on the field.
It's always "coach."
And now that Bobby Drouin has made the leap from youth travel coach to his first-year as the head coach at Pelham High School, his kids know how special it is to have the guy who has been their :coach" since they each started at three years old, once again on the sidelines calling the shots.
"It hasn't been hard to differentiate dad and coach. I have always been able to keep them separated and respect that he's still my coach on the field," explained Jack, a senior captain who plays center-midfield for the Pythons. "It's been special to be able to have him on the sidelines. He's always there for me. He's been coaching me through everything and that has been nice. It's good that (I'm going to) end (my soccer career) the same way it started (with my father coaching me)."
Bobby Drouin was never a soccer guy. In fact he never played it. He grew up in Dracut, played Pop Warner and went to become the QB of the Middies high school football team, graduating in 1998.
Later on, he got married to Robin (who played volleyball at Pelham High). They started a family, having three boys. The oldest Cole, who is now a sophomore at the University of Tampa, never got into sports. Then came Jack and Gavin, but mom and dad said no way to football. Instead, it was soccer.
A few years after Jack started out, Bobby volunteered as a coach, being just another 'parent helping out'. That has turned into a decade of coaching both kids through soring, fall and winter in-town, travel and outdoor leagues.
Bobby said that he learned a lot over the years through different coaches, including Matt Miller, a former Pelham High coach, who is now with the FC Stars Club Team.
Last year, Bobby volunteered as varsity coach under Tony Furtado, who held the varsity head coach spot each of the past two years which included coaching his own son, Antonio.
"To be a part of their soccer journey, specifically Jack's when (I) started (coaching him) at seven years old and now he's a senior is pretty special," said Bobby. "It's a little bittersweet as we're coming to the end of that journey. If I see something on the field, Jack's seeing it at the same time and calling it out. Some of the assistant coaches laugh about it saying 'oh you two are on the same page'. We have grown up in the sport together and that's how I view it ."
While the chemistry seems to have always been there with coach and sons, it's also that way when it comes to the two kids playing together on the field.
"(Jack's) majestic. If he gets that line (to pass you the ball) you just lock your eyes on it, watch him move and make a great pass. It's never any messing up and it's always a very nice flow. It's just awesome to watch," said Gavin.
Gavin scored two goals last year as a freshman and has one tally this year. Standing at 5-feet-3 inches, he is much smaller than most everyone on the field, so he makes up for that with his aggressiveness.
"Gavin's very aggressive. He's fast and he'll go up against anybody even if they are triple his size," said Jack, who was also a member of the PHS track team's state championship 4x800 relay team this past spring. "He'll put his body in there and he's not afraid of anything. He makes really good runs as a striker, so it's good to have him up top. We know how to play off of each other. It's really good to have that chemistry with each other. "
In his three years on varsity, Jack has combined for 8 goals and 22 assists. The offense runs through him, thanks to his terrific lead passes.
"(Jack and Gavin) play very different styles. Jack is definitely more of a finesse type player and very skilled with the ball. Gavin is a very physical young man. He is small in stature but physically he's very aggressive. It's funny how they come from the same parents, but they take very differently to the sport.
"The communication on the field is much better than it is at home. They seem to have more patience with each other out on the field but their expectations for one another is very high. The older brother holds the younger brother to a very high standard and his expectations for Gavin are off the charts at times."
That being said, both Gavin and Jack hold their father to the same standard of being a great soccer coach. The same standard since starting out as three year-olds when their coach taught them to kick the ball for the first time.
"I've had coaches who are not him, and it's definitely not the same," said Gavin. "I've seen some coaches yell at their kids and he's definitely not like that which I think is very good and I appreciate that. When you mess up, he's more of a coachable coach, instead of just yelling at you about it. He's helped me my whole game, with my confidence and just everything."
