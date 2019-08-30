There wasn’t any prior connection between Pinkerton senior Brady Day and Kansas State baseball coach Pete Hughes, but when the two met, they immediately bonded.
Mainly over their equally diverse athletic backgrounds.
Hughes, who is a native of Brockton, was a two-sport standout at Davidson College (Class of ‘90). As a senior third basemen, he was a captain for the Wildcats’ baseball team, and he was also the school’s starting quarterback all four years.
Day doesn’t have quite the pedigree, but the three-sport Astro (football, basketball, baseball) has certainly proven to be a top athlete. It’s a big reason why, shortly after they met, Hughes offered Day a scholarship, and the hard-hitting middle infielder from Hampstead was quick to accept.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to play baseball at the highest level I can,” said Day. “I felt as though Kansas State is a top-level program. ... I’m really grateful for being given the opportunity to play at such a competitive level of college baseball.”
POWER IN THE NAME
It’s not too often that a kid from a small New Hampshire town gets to play in a Power-5 conference like the Big 12.
And according to Day, he didn’t think he would ever get the chance.
“I didn’t really have any connection to (Kansas State), but I did well in a Georgia tournament which got them to notice me,” he said. “I went on an official visit and instantly knew that this was the place where I wanted to play college baseball.
“I never really thought of playing in the Big 12, but I just worked hard at my game and really appreciate the help that has gotten me this far.”
But while Day didn’t always think he’d make it to a power conference program, he certainly worked for it.
During the summer, he plays for The Show Baseball out of Lawrence, and trains with player-turned-coach Steve Lomasney, the former Red Sox catcher from Peabody.
It’s helped Day have back-to-back monster years at Pinkerton. As a sophomore, he hit .379 (25 for 63) with 20 RBIs, and this spring he was named an Eagle-Tribune All-Star after batting .440 (33 for 75) with 26 runs scored and 17 RBIs. He averaged 8.8 points per game last winter for the basketball team, and figures to be a prominent running back and defensive back for the football team this upcoming fall.
Did dropping the other sports ever come to mind after committing?
“No, that thought never crossed my mind,” said Day. “I think playing multiple sports is the best thing you can do as an athlete.”
ATHLETIC FAMILY
Day certainly hasn’t had to look far to find positive athletic role models.
His sister, Samantha, is a senior forward on the Stonehill College field hockey team, and his brother, Ryan, just hit .284 as a junior outfielder at Tufts.
All of them are looking up to cousin Jackson Gillis of Wilmington, however, a left-handed reliever at Vanderbilt who was recently drafted in the 13th round (No. 403 overall) by the Milwaukee Brewers.
Day knows how much work it’ll take to make a career out of baseball like his cousin.
But, at least for one more year, he will be lighting up all of the Astro athletic facilities.
At his core, Day is an athlete, and now he has the big-time college scholarship offer to cement it.
“I’m really looking forward to the experience of being a student-athlete as a whole,” said Day. “I can’t wait to get on campus next year and meet the team.”
ALREADY IN HISTORY BOOKS
Brady Day tied the school record for 3-pointers in a game:
Name Year Against 3’s made
Brady Day 2018-19 Manchester Central 7
Beau Cassidy 2007-08 Timberlane 7
Mark Dunham 1998-99 Winnacunnet 7
MEMORABLE BUZZER-BEATER
Pinkerton’s Brady Day may have received a big-time offer to play baseball at Kansas State, but his most memorable athletic moment as an Astro (currently) may be on the hardwood.
Last hoop season, Timberlane took a 54-52 lead over the Astros on a lay-up with under five seconds left.
Day took the inbounds pass, and chucked a three-quarter-court shot as time expired that found the bottom of the net, giving the Astros a dramatic 55-54 win.
“I remember looking up at the clock with only a couple seconds left and just letting it go,” said Day. “We had a rocky season, but it was good to get that last win for the seniors.”
