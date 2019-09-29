Before each game, Dimitri Kakouris tapes up his thumb and writes the same three simple words on it before jogging out to take his spot in net.
One last ride.
It’s a motto the Timberlane senior goalie has decided to live this fall by. And, well, that makes sense seeing as it’s his last year playing for the Owls — and perhaps competitive soccer altogether.
But it gets a thousand times better when you relate it to the entire team.
Check this out.
Kakouris himself is the youngest of four brothers who have all gone through the Timberlane soccer program, following oldest Yanni (Class of ‘17), Niko (’18) and Alex (’19). Then you have fellow seniors Cam Ross, who’s the youngest following soccer-playing siblings Alicia (’14), Kailey (’16) and Connor (’18), and Matt Barney, who’s also the youngest following his soccer-playing siblings Sarah (’16) and Al (’18).
But it doesn’t stop there.
Senior Shawn Perry is following older brother Matt (’18), senior Ryan Boggiatto had brother Anthony (‘16) to follow and senior Joe Casey is the youngest out of older siblings Patrick (‘15) and Sarah (‘18).
Every one of the 18 names just listed all played soccer for Timberlane.
So in that sense, this year’s senior class will be the ultimate end of an era for the Owl boys. After this year, the family names that have become staples of both the boys and girls programs will all be gone.
But, for the next couple of months at least, it’s time for one last ride.
“We hoped that was never going to end!” said Timberlane boys coach Mitch Mencis, whose club has started the year an undefeated 5-0-2. “But the best thing about it is that they’re all great kids. We talk about it a lot, it’s great to be winning soccer games and to be out there playing, but we pride ourselves on having great kids coming through the program.”
SOCCER LEGACY
Mencis knows he’s been fortunate to have so many families come through the program, but the sheer number shows just how deep the soccer roots in the Plaistow/Atkinson community go.
All are encouraged to play in the youth recreational leagues, and for the choice few who want to test their skills more there’s the Timberwolves Soccer Club travel team.
“At a young age, we’re all encouraged to try all sports,” said Barney, a midfielder with three goals this fall. “But soccer really connected us because our older siblings all got into it. They were our idols, so we thought it was the cool thing to do.”
And they’ve been the backbone of Timberlane’s success.
Cam Ross was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star last year, and older brother Connor was a two-time All-Star and our MVP in 2016. And while being staples on the pitch, the Barneys and the Kakouris’ clan have been major cogs with state champion volleyball teams for the Owls.
“What my brothers did, it’s a legacy in my opinion,” said Kakouris, who already has four shutouts in seven games. “I always wanted to play and follow in the footsteps of what they did.”
A FAMILY FEEL
So as you could imagine, this year’s Timberlane boys team has quite the family feel to it.
“A lot of us have been playing together for over 10 years,” said Ross, one of the team’s top goal scorers with six tallies this fall. “This has probably been my favorite year. We’re so much more of a family this year.”
Kakouris added: “We’re all brothers to each other. When somebody gets down, we’re all going to be there to pick them up.”
It will be bittersweet for coach Mencis when the season does eventually wrapped up, and not just because he’ll be losing 14 talented senior soccer players.
“Most of these guys I started coaching in middle school,” he said. “I remember these guys as young kids at their older siblings’ games and they’d be kicking the ball around at halftime. I’ve really got to see all of them grow up and turn into the fine young men they are.”
ONE LAST RIDE
Nobody on the Timberlane roster would want to discus what’s going to happen next year when all of these talented families graduate out their youngest.
Can you blame them, though?
All Mencis has done to prepare is challenge the younger kids on both varsity and JV to do what they can to take advantage of the opportunity that will be available next fall.
But it’s not like this year’s team is just going through the motions. There’s a lot of talent on the roster, and the Owls are in position to make some serious noise this fall.
“I see us going pretty far this year,” said Kakouris.
A championship would obviously be the ultimate goal, and the Owls believe they have the talent to bring one home.
But this season is about more than soccer.
It’s marking the end of an era for a bunch of families that have helped give the Timberlane soccer programs so much success for nearly the past decade.
“It’s always the goal to have a great season,” said Barney. “Winning is a big part of having fun, but we’re also focusing on enjoying the moment.
“For a lot of us, it might be our last time playing soccer together.”
TIMBERLANE SOCCER FAMILY TREES
A look through Timberlane’s soccer-playing families.
THE KAKOURIS’
Name Class
Yanni 2017
Niko 2018
Alex 2019
Dimitri 2020
THE ROSS’
Name Class
Alicia 2014
Kailey 2016
Connor 2018
Cam 2020
THE BARNEY’S
Name Class
Sarah 2016
Al 2018
Matt 2020
THE PERRY’S
Name Class
Matt 2018
Shawn 2020
THE BOGGIATO’S
Name Class
Anthony 2016
Ryan 2020
THEY CASEY’S
Name Class
Patrick 2015
Sarah 2018
Joe 2020
STILL SOME BLOOD LEFT
The Timberlane boys soccer team will be losing the youngest siblings of six soccer-playing families at season’s end. It will be a tough blow, but there are still some reinforcements on the way.
Senior Michael Giangregorio has a younger brother who’s a soccer-playing freshman, and junior Billy Savage has a younger brother in the 7th grade.
