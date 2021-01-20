High school gymnasts in New Hampshire will get to enjoy the brilliance of Pelham sophomore Abby Druding a few more weeks.
After that, who know? Even Druding isn’t sure.
“I’m considering just doing club (gymnastics) next year,” said Druding, a Level 10 gymnast. “I thought about it this year, but I really like being part of my (Pelham) team. It’s a lot of fun. I had a good time last year.”
It was certainly a phenomenal year with the Pythons. Despite a nagging hand injury, the 5-foot-3 Druding was undefeated in the vault, beam and floor during the regular season and then won all those events and the all-around title with a score of 36.35 at the state meet.
Because of her performance, Pelham finished second to mighty Pinkerton as a team and Druding’s star shined bright.
“She’s a Division 1 (college) caliber gymnast,” said Pelham coach Nicole Rozzi. “She strives for perfection.”
That was even the case when Druding came back to training from the pandemic lockdown.
“Her desire to do her best and her consistency is impeccable,” said Rozzi. “Even after six months of lockdown, she got back in the gym and worked as if nothing ever happened. She managed to not only maintain everything she had pre-pandemic but she added new skills and upgrades in every event.”
Druding has been involved in gymnastics since she was 4-years-old, moving over from a brief stint in dancing, an activity she says “just wasn’t for me.” She currently competes and trains with the Yellow Jackets club out of Middleton six days a week, usually for four hours per session.
It’s the consistency of the year-round training, as well as the exposure of club gymnastics, that made Druding consider not returning to the high school ranks this year and has her leaning toward focusing on club next year.
“Junior year is really important for showing colleges what you can do and I really want to focus on getting attention with Yellow Jackets for that,” said Druding, who has a goal of competing collegiately at the Division 1 level. “I haven’t decided yet (about skipping the high school season next year) but it’s a possibility.”
Although it’s still early, Druding is considering colleges like Temple, the University of Maryland and West Virginia.
For now, Druding is just enjoying the brief high school season, which she hopes is similar to last year’s “amazing, overwhelming” campaign.
Whether or not it’s her final season competing with the Pythons, she wants to make it special.
For different reasons, her teammates and rivals will be watching with great interest.
******************************************
Druding’s best
A Level 10 gymnast this year, following were Abby Druding’s best scores last year as a Level 9 competitor.
Vault — 9.75
Beam — 9.5
Floor — 9.2
Bars — 8.9
All-Around — 37.025
