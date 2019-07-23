HAVERHILL — After the Lawrence Post 15 legion baseball team sealed its spot in the District 8 championship series on Monday night, head coach Julio Ramos said the most important thing for his team was to keep its bats hot.
Mission accomplished.
It may have taken a little time, but Lawrence’s hitters came alive in the sixth inning, batting around and tagging Haverhill Post 4 for five runs, en route to a 6-4 victory that has Post 15 sitting one win away from the district title.
“We felt comfortable coming in and the bats were hot,” Ramos said. “We started off a little slow but got it going.”
Lawrence’s slow start at the plate was alleviated by the pitching of Josias Mendez, as the starter kept Haverhill’s bats relatively quiet, while Post 4’s starter, Matt Waelter, was dealing for much of the game, too.
Mendez’s only stumble in the early going came in the fourth inning, when back-to-back Haverhill hits opened the frame before Mark Casto’s RBI double drove in Waelter for the game’s first run.
But, when Kebler Peralta strolled up to lead off the sixth for Lawrence, there was a sense that something was about to start.
“Usually, when you have KB (Peralta) starting off and he gets a hit, everybody feeds off of that,” Ramos said.
So, Peralta laced a single to right field to kickstart the inning.
“Once KB opened it up, kind of a giant came out,” Ramos said.
After a combination of hits, errors and hit batters, five Lawrence runs had crossed. Peralta, Anibal Pena, Luis Mejia, Christian Varona and Henry Checo, the first five batters of the inning, all reached base and scored.
Checo, Ivinson Batista, Brian Guerrero and Armani Paulino were credited with RBIs as Post 15 opened the game up in the blink of an eye. That cushion was more than enough for Mendez to feel comfortable on the hill, but not too comfortable.
“It did (make me feel better),” Mendez said. “But, we had to keep playing hard and capitalize on it.”
Mendez knew Haverhill wouldn’t go down quietly, and Post 4 showed that in the seventh, as the hosts put their first four runners on base and drove in three of them. Will Carpenter, Andrew Williams and Nick Skafas (4 for 4) scored, thanks to RBIs from Kyle Eddy and Kyle O’Neill.
O’Neill’s RBI was on a sacrifice fly for the first out of the inning. Despite another run coming home and the tying run heading to the plate, that play calmed Mendez down and helped him see out a complete-game victory.
“I was just trying to get focused,” Mendez said. “I just wanted to get that first out. Then, once we got it, it took a little bit, but we got there.”
After Mendez recorded a strikeout and a groundout, Lawrence had sealed a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three district championship series. Now, a chance to clinch the title comes on Wednesday in Lawrence at 5:30 p.m.
On top of a sizzling offense, thanks to Mendez’s efforts, Lawrence has a few fresh arms to choose from in Wednesday’s game.
Then, there’s the added bonus of the opportunity to clinch the team’s first district title since 2015 on home soil.
“It’s hopefully going to be a family affair with a good crowd,” Ramos said. “I think we’re on the verge of something nice. Hopefully we can represent Lawrence well.”
Lawrence 6, Haverhill 4
American Legion District 8 Championship Series, Game 1
Lawrence (6): Kebler Peralta ss 4-1-1, Anibal Pena 2b 4-2-2, Luis Mejia 3b 4-1-3, Christian Varona 1b 3-1-1, Henry Checo c 3-1-0, Ivinson Batista rf 4-0-1, John Batista cf 2-0-0, Brian Guerrero ph 1-0-1, Luis Colon lf 2-0-0, Armani Paulino dh 3-0-1, Josias Mendez p 0-0-0, Totals: 30-6-10
Haverhill (4): Andrew Williams rf 3-1-1, Nick Skafas 2b 4-1-4, Kyle Eddy cf 4-0-1, Kyle O’Neill ss 3-0-1, Matt Waelter p 4-1-1, Jordy Oriach lf 4-0-0, Mark Casto c 2-0-2, Justin Gauthier 3b 2-0-1, Matt Maginnis ph 1-0-0, Will Carpenter 1b 3-1-1, Totals: 30-4-12
RBI: L — Henry Checo, Ivinson Batista, Brian Guerrero, Armani Paulino, Christian Varona; H — Mark Casto, Kyle Eddy, Kyle O’Neill
WP: Josias Mendez; LP: Matt Waelter
Lawrence: 0 0 0 0 0 5 1 — 6
Haverhill: 0 0 0 1 0 0 3 — 4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.