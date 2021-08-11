Kyle O’Neill started the scoring with an RBI single, then blasted a grand slam later in the game to give the Kingston Night Owls a 5-0 victory over Rowley to take a 2-1 lead in their best-of-5 North Shore Baseball League semifinal series.
Tyler McDonald pitched a complete game, striking 11 and surrendering just one hit and one walk. Connor Morin added two hits and scored a run for the winners.
After a day off Wednesday, Kingston can punch its ticket to the championship series on Thursday, when the Night Owls travel to Eiras Park in Rowley for a 5:45 p.m. first pitch.
