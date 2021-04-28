There was a lot to like, even love, about Lawrence High football last Thursday night in Dracut.
They were the team returning a botched fumble for a touchdown.
They were the team faking a punt and galivanting 67 yards, untouched, for a touchdown.
They were the team converting on 3rd-and-33.
They were the team stifling the opposing team’s offense to a snail’s pace, never a threat to move the ball, never mind score points.
They were the team putting a 255-pound offensive lineman at running back on a conversion rush, pulling a “Refrigerator Perry,” with the whole team cheering on the two points.
They were the team making plays.
Lawrence won handily, 36-0 -- its biggest “win” in over 13 years.
But all wasn’t perfect.
Lawrence committed 11 penalties, fumbled three times (recovering two) and threw an interception.
Those gaffes against another opponent probably would’ve been more costly.
But let's dwell on the positives.
Lawrence came to play and overcame its miscues, a good sign, and had a spark about them on the sidelines for this game.
Head coach Rhandy Audate could be heard several times, particularly in the second half, “Finish the game! Finish the game!” He, of course, meant “Don’t get cocky. Let’s keep the pedal to the metal.”
Audate’s team deserves credit for hanging in there for what has been a trying year in the city. The pandemic, particularly the stats on those with positive test results, have been disheartening.
The school facilities have never been open, other than changing clothes. There was no contact, other than reporting dates, etc., with players during the fall and early winter for workouts.
And then COVID-19 reared its ugly head, keeping everyone away for a week and a reboot.
Lawrence had been outscored 180-20 over the first five games.
But the last week was pretty special at Lawrence High. Its junior varsity team beat Central Catholic, 16-14.
And practices were full heading into Thursday’s game, with full attendance and one of the best players returning from a suspension for violating team rules.
The energy from that JV game continued through Thursday night.
Coach Audate spoke to the team after the game, first about the game, but more about the future.
He was talking weight-lifting, late spring and summer workouts and a real, honest-to-goodness 10-game schedule in the fall, which is only four-plus months away.
“We are young. We have potentially great athletes that are freshmen and sophomores,” said Audate, including a quarterback to watch in freshman Jayden Abreu.
“But it isn’t about potential,” he said. “It’s about work. It’s about staying together as a group, growing together as a group. Our goal isn’t to play the schedule this fall. Our goal is to win, get a playoff spot.”
Youth football in the city has been on a little roll, too, competing for national championships the previous two seasons.
The signs were at Lawrence High last week and in Dracut on Thursday.
The work, though, has just begun. If Lawrence does the work, it could be a very interesting fall for the Lancers in the football stadium for the first time in more than a dozen years.
“Lawrence can win. It can,” said Dewey Baez, a two-way linemen on the Lancers the last four years. “This (win) felt really good. It showed if we can play together, for each other, we can compete against the best. This is a young team. Watch out for Lawrence.”
Stay tuned.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
