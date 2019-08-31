NORTH ANDOVER – Merrimack College’s first football excursion as a Division 1 program went off without a hitch Saturday afternoon. The Warriors, however, will have to wait another six days to find out if opening-game success translates against a fellow FCS squad.
Playing an NAIA opponent that was a late addition to the schedule following the decision about a year ago to move up from Division 2, Merrimack knocked off Virginia University Lynchburg, 45-14, Saturday before 4,047 fans – the second largest crowd in Duane Stadium history. Next Saturday, the Warriors will travel to Division 1 Central Connecticut State, which will be a Northeast Conference colleague once Merrimack gains status.
“This was a little bit of an unknown,” Merrimack coach Dan Curran said. “(Lynchburg) had four or five FBS transfers and a very experienced team. They’re going to play eight Division 1 games this year, so they weren’t going to come in here scared of us.”
A Cam Tillman interception on Lynchburg’s game-opening possession set up the Warriors at the 11, and two Jamari Venter rushes later Merrimack had its first Division 1 touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
The Dragons answered with a 74-yard drive to tie the score, but Merrimack built a 10-7 advantage eight plays later with Corey Resendes’ 36-yard field goal.
Merrimack continued its early assault with touchdowns on its third and fourth possessions. Matt Brehon ran 3 yards for a 10-point lead late in the first quarter before Johnny Rosario hauled in a 23-yard pass from Christian Carter for a 24-7 lead with 10:16 left in the half.
The Warriors put together their best possession heading into intermission with a 14-play, 87-yard drive that culminated with 26 seconds left on a 2-yard run from Malachi McFadden.
“I thought we did a nice job,” Curran said. “One of the things that stood out in a good way was there were a bunch of big plays. The run game looked good.
“The things you want to negate or at least minimize are self-inflicted wounds. A bunch of turnovers (two interceptions) that we created and we gave back with guys jumping offsides. That’s what you get with a young (defensive) line. You have to continue to grow.”
Lynchburg scored the only touchdown in the third quarter to close within 17, but Merrimack responded with a couple of fourth-quarter touchdown runs by Venter (2 yards) and Brehon (42).
Carter looked sharp in the three quarters he played, completing 18 of his 25 attempts for 163 yards. He added 53 yards on eight rushes.
“He’s a special kid,” Curran said of his sophomore quarterback from Baltimore. “And the great thing about it for us is he’s just scraping the tip of the iceberg of what he could actually be. He’s playing at a high level now with a full command of the offense for as young as he is … He played only six full games (last year) so to me he’s still like a freshman. But you look at his command out there and it’s apparent. He has it all figured out right now.”
Venter and Brehon each had 13 carries, rushing for 94 and 86 yards, respectively. Receiver Marquis Spence, one of only two seniors on the starting offense, had seven receptions for 60 yards.
“In the second half, I think complacency set in a little bit, which is human nature with a college group,” Curran said. “But this group takes pride in competing from start to finish. I told them if they want to be a good team, we’re going into a hostile environment (Saturday in Connecticut) and you can’t play only 30 minutes. Even if it’s a great 30 minutes. You have to play 60 minutes.”
Division 1 firsts
Interception – Cam Tillman returned for 43 yards with 13:29 left in first quarter
Touchdown – Jamari Venter for 10 yards with 12:54 left in first quarter
Field goal – Corey Resendes 36 yards with 7:21 left in first quarter
Fumble recovery – Darion McKenzie with 6:05 left in first quarter
Touchdown pass – Christian Carter 23 yards to Johnny Rosario with 10:16 left in second quarter
Coach’s challenge – By Lynchburg with 10:16 left in second quarter
Sack – Daekwon Shepherd seven-yard loss with about 7 minutes left in second quarter
