Oppenheim falters, but his support base lives on

I apologize. I am not objective about Rob Oppenheim.
Even though, technically, I’m in the “be objective” business, I root openly for Rob every day and twice on Sundays.
Why?
If you knew him, you wouldn’t need to ask. He is one of the nicest, most pleasant and talented athletes I have covered over my 37 years here at The Eagle-Tribune.
He was an all-star baseball player at Andover High, but always knew his meal ticket was golf. He made the winning putt in sudden death to win the Division 2 NCAA tournament and did the same thing at the Mass. Amateur. He won a few Rogers Golf tournaments before becoming a pro, taking the very, very long route to the top.
It’s not easy being an Oppenheim fan, though. Because nothing he has done on the golf course has been easy.
Case in point yesterday.
The Andover product was in the final group of the final day of a PGA Tour event, the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C.
For a lot of people in the Merrimack Valley, that made yesterday, as soon as a lot of us woke up, feel like a holiday.
Rob had a lot at stake.
Not only was he in second place, two strokes off the lead. He knew going into the week that he needed a top-six finish to finish in the top 125 for the 2020 season, thus qualifying for the FedEx Cup playoffs, which begin this week at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.
He would’ve been a full-time qualifier for the 2021 PGA Tour season — he is under some restrictions and not an entirely full qualifier — and would’ve taken home a check for, at the very least, $312,400.
If he actually won yesterday, it would’ve been a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour, and guaranteed entrance into the 2020 Masters and 2021 PGA Championship.
That means Rob’s fans, which are many, had a lot at stake, too.
His following in this region is probably in the thousands, with many people texting their other Rob fans when he does something extraordinary, like the 62 he shot on Saturday, setting up the incredible Sunday stage.
Rob had seven birdies and an eagle. Everybody’s phone was lighting up as Rob moved up the Wyndham Championship leaderboard.
Sunday was supposed to be Rob’s day. He would get what should be his ... respect and treatment like a golfing god.
But then the golf started Sunday and it wasn’t what a lot of Rob fans hoped for.
Unlike the first three days, Rob never got any momentum. He wasn’t doing badly, in fact saving a few pars and tapping in a par-5 birdie, but that’s not going to win on the PGA Tour.
The “kids” are ridiculous. They all look about 25 years old, chiseled, cocky and 315-yard driving machines.
Rob is different. He’s as quiet as a church mouse. He cracks smiles here and there. But the energy level is not what the Millennials exude.
But that’s Rob. That’s why we love the guy. He just plays, respects everybody, enjoys himself and gets up and down from anywhere.
Sunday was a huge disappointment for Rob. He lost a lot on the back nine on Sunday. But it was a huge disappointment for a lot of us, who have followed his every move, through several pro tours, and so many close calls of making it or just missing.
He needed to finish 1-under over the last three holes and he bogeyed the next hole. I admit I threw a book from my coffee table after his putt fell just short. My bad.
Despite the bad ending, I’m guessing Rob learned a lot on Sunday — that playing in the final group is hard and pressure-packed, including the press commitments for the leaders.
I realize it doesn’t look great. Rob is 40. The rest of the PGA Tour is 25 or whatever.
But I’m not ready to bail on this guy. His performance on Saturday was elite. It was special. It showed us that there is another gear inside Rob’s engine.
I believe what happened in Greensboro, N.C., might have been what he needed, the experience of being with the best of the best. The next time it happens, and I believe it will, Rob will understand the butterflies better.
He did earn $104,000 for his troubles, which is a nice number, but really didn’t dull all of our collective pain.
While a PGA Tour victory wouldn’t define Rob, he really does deserve one some day.
And we deserve to cheer for and with him when it eventually does happen.
