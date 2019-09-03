Oppenheim survives, earns PGA Tour card again by one stroke

Rob Oppenheim was on the bubble. A PGA Tour spot was at stake.
When have we seen this movie before?
Well, since 2014, almost every year around this time.
Twice he made it (2016 and 2018), once by $101. And three other times he missed it (2014, 2015 and 2017), once by $943.
“I pretty much have a lot of experience (with being on the bubble),” said the 39-year-old Oppenheim, a graduate of Rollins College in Winter Park, Fla.
Oppenheim was not able to retain his tour card over the two seasons he earned it.
This past weekend, Oppenheim had to play well to have a chance. In fact, Monday, he had to finish really well, to possibly cop a berth.
Oppenheim, an Andover native, opened yesterday’s final round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship (formerly the Web.com) with five birdies on the front nine.
If the tournament ended there, he was in.
Of course, it didn’t. Oppenheim had two bogeys on the back nine to finish at 3-under par (4-under was a lock to make it) and he watched about 60 golfers, with similar dreams, go for broke.
In the end, Oppenheim’s 6-under par score, finishing tied for 33rd Monday, was good enough to finish 20th overall in the three-tournament qualifying in which the top 25 golfers attained their PGA Tour Cards for 2020.
It got a little nerving when the live scoring had Oppenheim at the 24th spot with four golfers having a realistic chance at surpassing him. But three of them faltered as did three golfers ahead of him and his posted score slowly moved up.
Every tournament has a memorable “make or miss” and Oppenheim had his. He was in deep rough near the par-5 15th green in the third round and his “floppy” wedge shot trickled into the hole for a birdie.
This three-tourney format was the second option for Oppenheim and others to qualify for the PGA Tour. The top 25 points winners during the Korn Ferry Tour regular season won their tour cards last month.
Oppenheim finished 35th, missing out by 10 spots.
This three-tournament format is the “new” PGA Tour Qualifying School, and included PGA Tour members who finished between 76th and 150th overall, and Korn Ferry Tour players who finished 26th through 100th overall.
Of the 50 new PGA Tour members, Oppenheim will rank 40th. He will have exemptions into 75 percent of PGA Tour sanctioned events, not including majors. He can qualify for more by improving his status on the money list.
Oppenheim’s first PGA Tour event for the 2019-2020 season begins on Sept. 12 at the Military Tribute at the Greenbriar. The following two weeks will be the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Ms. and then the Safeway Open in Napa, Calif.
He will need to accumulate points in those three tourneys to play in Las Vegas on Oct. 3, the Shriners Hospital for Children Open.
The good news is that Oppenheim is playing the best golf of his season over the last six tournaments, going 49-under par, and earning his PGA Tour card. That includes a 10-under 61 last weekend in Boise, Idaho.
