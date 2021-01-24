SALEM — It’s a Brave New World for Ryan O’Rourke and the Salem wrestling team.
The Blue Devils, coming off a fine 21-6-2 campaign, are now back in the conversation as one of the state’s elite teams, and O’Rourke is one of the reasons why.
A junior, O’Rourke rather quietly compiled an impressive 50-12 record last year as Salem’s 106-pounder. This year, he’s bumped up two weight classes to 120, however, and he’s noticed the difference and then some.
“It’s a whole different game (at 120),” said O’Rourke Saturday. “Everyone’s much stronger. At 106, you can get by with your skill. You can’t do that now.”
But O’Rourke is adapting quite nicely, as he showed in Saturday’s 71-6 romp against undermanned Windham. It was his third straight win for the unbeaten Blue Devils.
In the last match of the day, which was also the best, O’Rourke was pitted against Windham’s Sam Oakes, who was a Meet of Champions finalist last year and one solid wrestler.
Oakes got an opening takedown in the first period, but O’Rourke recorded a reversal to tie the score. Oakes took neutral in the second period and the score remained deadlocked at 2-2 heading into the third, when O’Rourke scored four points for a 6-2 decision.
“I wrestled him (Oakes) twice as a freshman and beat him, but he’s tougher now,” said O’Rourke.
O’Rourke’s win was one of just three that weren’t either a pin or forfeit. In the other two, senior captain George Boudreau eased to a 20-5 technical fall at 145 pounds and sophomore Matteo Mustapha recorded a solid 13-8 decision over stubborn Nick Antonucci at 152.
Phil Giordano opened the meet for Salem with a 56-second pin at 126 pounds while, two matches later, Jariel Hernandez got a third period fall. Other pins went to Matt Breton at 182, Brody McDonald at 106 and, in the fastest pin of the day, 220-pounder Jackson Dailey was a winner after just 29 seconds.
The resounding victory, coming on the heels of Wednesday’s historic win over Concord, was more than encouraging for acting coach Joey Boucher, who was filling in for head man Nick Eddy.
“I think the program is in good shape,” said Boucher, who was a standout on Salem’s 2003 New England championship squad. “It’s hard to compare to 2003, but the program is on the way back up.”
Referring to O’Rourke’s win, Boucher said: “That’s the match we wanted. For this year, it’s all about getting the kids tough matches so they keep improving.”
As for Windham, which is currently down to 12 wrestlers, Jayson Clementi was Saturday’s lone winner, at 132 pounds. He grabbed a 6-1 lead in the first period and then got a pin in the second period.
Salem 71, Windham 6
106: Brody McDonald (S) pin Zoe Millette :52; 113: Cameron Monahan (S) by forfeit; 120: Ryan O’Rourke (S) dec. Sam Oakes 6-2; 126: Phil Giordano (S) pin Ben Hoyt :56; 132: Jayson Clemento (W) pin Jonathan Belkus 3:20; 138: Jariel Hernandez (S) pin Dylan Roy 4:28; 145: George Boudreau (S) tech. fall Mason Ketelaak 20-5; 152: Matteo Mustapha (S) dec. Nick Antonucci 13-8; 160: Mike Williams (S) by forfeit; 170: Joe Colecchia (S) by forfeit; 182: Matt Breton (S) pin 5:27; 195: Matt Doyle (S) by forfeit; 220: Jackson Dailey (S) pin Matt Scharff :29; HVY: Jordan Scott (S) by forfeit
Records: Windham 0-3, Salem 3-0
