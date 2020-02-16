Massachusetts State Track Coaches Hall of Fame athletes have to attend MIAA schools or Mass. prep schools.
Methuen High’s Sean Furey is the first from a local high school inducted. Sprinter Johnny Barrett of Lawrence and St. John’s Prep (SJP ‘60) is the only other local among the 117 in the Hall.
Fred Tootell of Methuen won the 1924 Olympic gold medal in the hammer throw.
Olympic 4x100 gold medal winner Gerry Ashworth of Haverhill wouldn’t be eligible since he attended Holderness School in New Hampshire.
Several others, though, are worthy of strong consideration.
Erick Duffy of North Andover (NA ‘17) holds the New England high school pole vault record and won New Balance Nationals at 17-1. He also ran a 14.10 in the 110 hurdles. At Harvard he’s vaulted 17-9.
Jeff Baker of Methuen (MHS ‘85) was among the top four high school high hurdlers in the country as a senior with a personal best of 13.87.
Phillips senior Alex Fleury of North Andover has run a slew of superior times in the 800 (1:52.43), 1,000 meters (2:27.16), mile (4:08.32) and 3,000 (8:32.24).
Moira Cronin of Andover (AHS ‘11) high jumped 5-10 twice in high school and was a three-time New England champ. She cleared 6-0 for the University of Virginia.
Central Catholic junior Katharine Duren is building quite a resume with bests of 8.20 in the 55-meter hurdles and 14.16 in the 100 hurdles. She won New Englands last spring.
Bob Bateman of Lawrence (LHS ‘63) ran hand-timed 9.3 100 yards and 20.9 220 yards for the Lancers and ran in the Olympic Trials.
