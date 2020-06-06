Baseball lifers. That’s what we were looking for when selecting our Eagle-Tribune 21st Century Baseball team.
Of course, most of these 25 selections from our top area schools finished their careers in college, but they played the game as if they had another decade.
Several of these athletes were drafted. And one, former Lawrence High great Ruben Sosa, is really a baseball lifer and was ready to play his 10th year of pro ball, in the Triple-A Mexican League before COVID-19 halted that impressive feat of longevity.
We were looking for not only the best of our best, but for young men who had (or have) aspirations for pro ball, whether realistic, semi-realistic or not a reality.
But these 25 players made an impact on high school ball, some for four years and a few for one extremely dominant one.
Here’s what we found in our trek of finding some of our best players the last two decades.
North Andover has had more individual talent than any other program in our area, with more on the way. In fact, there are two or three more players who have an argument for being on this elite list, including one pitcher who never lost a game in three years.
Andover High, which owned baseball in the 1990s, had four or five players that were tough omits. So did Lawrence High and Central Catholic.
Two former Eagle-Tribune baseball MVPs did not make this list.
It definitely helped if a player went to college, particularly a really good baseball school. It helped if the high school stats were great. It helped if their team, led by this individual, won a lot of big games.
Many coaches, some former, offered their thoughts and were a big help.
All of these guys check some or most of these boxes.
Here are our Top 25:
Kevin Shepard, Andover High (‘01)
One of a long line of former great athletes from Andover High. Shepard was a two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star and our 2001 baseball MVP. He was a two-way star as both a pitcher and hitter/fielder for the Golden Warriors. At one point as a senior, toting a 1.04 ERA with 60 strikeouts in 47 innings, Shepard allowed only five hits over three starts against Lawrence, Haverhill and Revere.
As a senior, Shepard hit .386 and was among area leaders with 18 stolen bases. As a junior, he hit .409 and finished the season with an 18-game hitting streak.
The hard-throwing left-hander received a scholarship to pitch at Boston College where he was outstanding in his first year there in 2003, going 8-3 with a 2.44 ERA. A year later, he was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies and played three years of pro ball, finishing with the Nashua Pride.
Dan Godefroi, Andover High (‘07)
There is only one player on this list who was a four-year Eagle-Tribune All-Star the last two decades, and that was Godefroi — the two-time Eagle-Tribune MVP — at Andover High from 2004-07. The switch-hitting outfielder and pitcher hit an area-leading .500 his senior season with an on-base percentage of .620. For his career he had 121 hits while scoring 91 runs.
As a pitcher, particularly over his last two seasons, he was outstanding. He had a 22-3 mark for his career. His former coach Ken Magilo called Godefroi an all-time great as a Mass. Gatorade Player of the Year. He went on to play at Georgetown University, where he pitched and played the field, becoming a three-year starter in the Hoyas’ outfield.
John Farrell, Andover High (‘09)
The 2009 Eagle-Tribune MVP showed the Merrimack Valley what it’s like to face the next level, as in Division 1 college baseball. Farrell followed up a sweet junior campaign with an even better senior year. He sported one of the area’s most unhittable fastballs, which regularly topped 90 miles per hour and topped out at 94 mph according to many radar guns.
As a senior, Farrell posted a dazzling ERA of 0.70, allowing only one unearned run over his last four starts. He struck out an area-high 94 batters in just 60 innings while walking only 15 batters. He struck out 17 North Andover batters in a huge win in the Lawrence Tournament to end the regular season.
He received a scholarship to pitch at William & Mary and became an All-American as a senior, with a stellar 11-3 record. He was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2013 but opted to retire after one season to be with his ailing mother and later pursue a medical school.
John Hennessy, Andover High (‘10)
One of the rare three-time Eagle-Tribune baseball All-Stars on this impressive list, he was also a two-time E-T Football All-Star as a quarterback (threw for 39 TDs over two years).
On the diamond, Hennessy was a four-year starter at shortstop. He averaged .400 over those three All-Star seasons. Over his career, he amassed 96 hits. He was equally noted for his defense in the middle of the Golden Warriors’ talented infield. A three-year starter at Boston College, his best year was .271 as a sophomore. Comes from a very talented athletic family, including older brothers Andrew and Matt.
Cam Devanney, Central Catholic (‘15)
A four-year starter, he was a two-time MVC Large School MVP and two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. One of those “born to play baseball” guys, Devanney made his presence felt immediately as a middle infielder, hitting .360 for his entire career.
Gifted and driven, he also had some pop with 40 doubles over his career. A rare MVP of the Merrimack Valley Conference as a sophomore, he was offered a scholarship to play at Division 1 Elon that season. As a junior at Elon he hit .335 with 10 home runs and was drafted two weeks after the season by the Milwaukee Brewers, spending time in the rookie league.
Steven Hajjar, Central Catholic (‘18)
He was the one from North Andover that got away — to Central Catholic. Another in a long-line of dominating pitchers produced in the Turkey Town, The long, lanky 6-foot-4 left-hander showed elite form as a freshman and sophomore, but as a junior and senior, he took it to another level.
The 2017 Eagle-Tribune MVP as a junior struck out 77 batters in just 44 innings while leading Central to its first-ever Super 8 tourney berth. He finished 5-2 with a 1.41 ERA, with one of those losses 1-0 to Andover (via suicide squeeze). He was also a stellar fielder and hit .333 over his last two years hitting behind his catcher, Dominic Keegan.
Committing to new baseball powerhouse Michigan, Hajjar missed his first year due to a knee injury. This spring, he was 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA, including wins over Arizona St., UConn and Pepperdine before the virus shortened his season. He was also drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 21st round in 2018.
Dominic Keegan, Central Catholic (‘18)
He made a quick impressions as a freshman and never wavered, as he became the best catching prospect the Merrimack Valley has produced since Andover’s Ryan Hanigan.
The Eagle-Tribune MVP as a senior, Keegan hit an amazing .402 over his career as a three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Central Catholic won four straight league titles with Keegan, and he was clutch as a senior during the Super 8 tourney, in which he hit .550 over five games set him apart.
Keegan just completed his shortened sophomore season at college baseball powerhouse Vanderbilt University, where he earned a starting role before the season was shortened due to the virus. “He was head and shoulders one of the finest catchers this area has ever seen,” said his former coach Marc Pelletier.
Nick Comei, Haverhill High (‘13)
Comei, a four-year starter and 2013 Eagle-Tribune MVP, was one of the best all-around players not only Haverhill produced, but the entire Merrimack Valley Conference over the last decade. He was among the area’s best hitters, base-runners and defensive shortstops.
He was tantamount in the Hillies getting back to the state tournament after a short respite with back-to-back appearances his junior and senior year. He averaged a hit per game over his stellar career. One of his highlights was his final start on the mound, striking out nine in a nine-inning complete game win over Boston Latin, 3-2, in which he knocked in the winning run as well. He went on to have a great career at WPI as a four-year starter, hitting .390 as a senior with seven home runs.
Ruben Sosa, Lawrence High (‘08)
It was only one year at Lawrence High, but Ruben Sosa made his presence felt after transferring from Greater Lawrence Tech. Sosa hit .407 and scored 26 runs despite battling a hamstring injury for most of the year. He hit an area-best .575 as a sophomore for the Reggie.
Sosa is one of a long line of former great Lancers shortstops. Only 5-foot-7 and 170 pounds, Sosa had elite speed, running the 55 meters dash (indoors) in 6.52 seconds, finishing fourth in the state as a senior. He also starred a safety on the football team.
But baseball was his first love and he later went to Bunker Hill Community College (.466) in 2009 and Oklahoma City University (.389 and 44 stolen bases in 2010). He was drafted in 23rd round by the Houston Astros in 2011 and still remains in pro ball playing in the Mexican League, where he hit .300 in 2019.
Mike Calzetta, Lawrence High (‘10)
Calzetta was a three-sport star (football and basketball) at Lawrence High, but he truly made his mark in baseball, as a two-time Eagle-Tribune MVP.
The Lawrence High Cregg Medal winner was 19-3 as a starting pitcher in his final three high school seasons. As for some of his biggest games, his nine-inning, complete-game win (2-1) over Andover High in the Division 1 North finals stood out as a junior, which included three shutouts.
As a senior, he followed that up with another 7-1 season while hitting .378. He also was a star first baseman. In the fall of that year, he hauled in 50 receptions, 14 of which were for touchdowns. For his career, he hit .370. His former coach, Brendan Neilon, said Calzetta meant more to “Lawrence High baseball than any player in decades.” Calzetta earned a scholarship at UMass Lowell, going 12-4 on the mound, including 4-2 as a senior when the Riverhawks moved to Division 1.
Elvis Peralta, Lawrence High (‘15)
There was no ifs, ands or buts about it, Elvis Peralta was born to play baseball. When Peralta was on the field, electricity happened whether it was at shortstop, at the plate or on the bases. He was the quintessential five-tool player.
The Dominican native made his mark early on as a three-year starter hitting .367 and among the area leaders with 25 runs as the top leadoff hitter in the MVC. As a senior he was elite, hitting .435 with 30 hits. Of course, his mastery at shortstop was equally impressive, making exciting plays in the hole with a great glove and even greater arm.
He started his highly successful college career in junior college (Crowder College) before transferring to Marshall University, where he was named a first-team All-Star in Conference USA after hitting .381. He was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the 26th round and hit .282 last summer in the Arizona League.
Kebler Peralta, Lawrence High (‘19)
Kebler makes up the only brother-combo to make our All-21st Century team. One of the great leadoff hitters, he was a 3-year starter at shortstop, where he made play after play, including the ones in the hole. He was nicknamed “The Wizard” by his coach Kevin Fielding and finished his career, which included 60 games, batting .350.
Peralta was a big part of the Lawrence Legion team that lost a tough game in the New England Region final, hitting a big home run in the quarterfinal. He took his talents to Howard College, a junior college in Texas, and like his brother is expected to be drafted over the next few years.
Jacob Wallace, Methuen High (‘16)
If we had ton pick the one guy who will probably make the major leagues, it would probably be this guy. Perhaps the most impactful athlete in the region his senior season, after returning from an indoor track injury, he was dominant.
A two-time All-MVC star, he showed off his fastball in the low 90s by striking out 77 batters in 53 innings. Methuen was special when he was on the mound, which included a 3-hit, 1-0 shutout win over North Andover for the Lawrence Tournament championship. He was 3-0 as Methuen won five of its last six games to make the state tourney. He also hit .375 his senior season.
He went to UConn where he became one of the most dominant relievers in the country. His back-to-back relief performances in the NCAA tourney last spring against Oklahoma State were epic, getting all 15 batters he faced out, 12 by strikeout. Was drafted by the Colorado Rockies last June and allowed runs in only two of 22 appearances last summer with the Boise Hawks.
Mike Hashem, North Andover High (‘07)
An elite athlete, Hashem became a household name at the end of his junior. The powerful left-handed pitcher was electric on the mound, leading the area as a senior with 104 strikeouts in only 58 innings.
He delivered some key performances late in his junior year, which carried over to summer Legion, when the scouts started flocking to see his 90-plus mile per hour tailing fastball and nasty slider. In his first start as a senior, Hashem struck out 17 Cardinal Spellman batters in a big 2-1 win. He also was among top area hitters with .382 average while leading the Knights with 19 RBI.
Hashem spent a year at UConn before transferring to junior college. He was eventually drafted in 2011 by the Atlanta Braves and pitched two years in rookie ball before retiring.
Mike Weisman, North Andover High (‘11)
There are high school careers, and then there is a career like Mike Weisman. A three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star and our 2011 MVP, the lumbering, hard-throwing lefty won 25 games over four years, finishing with a dominating 8-1 mark as a senior. How dominating? He struck out 95 batters in just 64 innings and had 253 strikeouts over his three All-Star seasons.
He was clutch, too, not giving up a run in three state tourney starts as a senior, and he was on the mound in North Andover’s first Lawrence Tournament win in 25 years when he beat Lawrence High with 13 strikeouts.
Oh yes, Weisman could hit, too. He was among the area’s best hitters as a senior with a .423 average and averaged 1.5 RBI per game. He later went on to Columbia University, where he ended as a weekend starter (4-2, 4.21 ERA) as a senior.
Brandon Walsh, North Andover High (‘12)
In terms of athletes developed in the Merrimack Valley, Brandon Walsh was an all-time great with a body — 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, strong and fast — to prove it. His first game as a freshman, he hit a towering home run over the deep fences at North Andover High.
He was a two-Cape Ann League MVP, leading the Knights to back-to-back conference titles. He was the 2012 Eagle-Tribune MVP and was in the running for the 2011 award that his teammate (Mike Weisman) won. As a four-year starter, Walsh hit .352 with an amazing 82 RBI while scoring 89 runs. As a pitcher, he was 25-3 with 228 strikeouts over 182 innings.
The irony is he might’ve been a better football player, amassing 5,208 yards and 52 touchdown passes as a big-time quarterback. In the end, he chose baseball and attended UMass Amherst.
Evan Glew, North Andover High (‘15)
One of the great stories of baseball saving a young man’s life, Glew had one of the greatest single seasons as a pitcher that we’ve seen.
Glew’s junior year, with a 5-3 record, was deceptive. But as a senior, the 2015 Eagle-Tribune MVP earned nationals honors with a 10-1 record (9-0 in the MVC) and four saves. In 63 innings, he struck out 80 batters with an impressive 1.11 ERA. Glew notched victories over MVC Large champ Central Catholic and Division 1 North champ Chelmsford.
North Andover baseball began its trek to the Super 8 in Glew’s final season. He had two big wins over MVC star throwers Kyle Murphy (Billerica) and Jacob Wallace (Methuen). He also had some key saves in the bullpen down the stretch in between his starts.
Glew a great career at Northern Essex, where he was named an All-American, before heading to Division 2 powerhouse Franklin Pierce University, where he had a 5-1 record as a junior starter.
Sebastian Keane, North Andover High (‘19)
The centerpiece of the greatest team in North Andover High baseball history, winning the Super 8 title over perennial power St. John’s Prep in the title game. Keane, who was drafted in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the local Boston Red Sox, was near perfect in three state tourney appearances as a senior with two wins over top-seeded Franklin and third-seeded Walpole before three scoreless innings in the clincher over St. John’s Prep.
The Mass. Gatorade Player of the Year finished his career with a record of 21-5 and 0.66 ERA, allowing just 16 runs in 168-plus innings while striking out 272 batters. His bat also helped the Scarlet Knights cause with a career .326 average and 46 RBI. A Northeastern University rising sophomore, he was dominant in his last two starts against Eastern Michigan and Florida Atlantic, allowing a combined two runs while striking out 17 in 12 innings. An all-time great in our area with stats to prove it.
Jake McElroy, North Andover High (‘19)
If not for a teammate named Sebastian Keane, McElroy would’ve been in the running for Merrimack Valley Conference MVP the last two years. The three-sport star (also football and basketball) was a centerpiece of the Super 8 championship team as the starting shortstop and closer.
He was clutch in those state title-clinching games, hitting .462. With McElroy leading the way, North Andover baseball copped three straight league championships when he was named All-League each time. His senior year was one for the record books as he quarterbacked the football team to a state title at Gillette Stadium, scoring the game’s only touchdown and a Div. 2 North Sectional title appearance in basketball.
“He is easily one of the smartest athletes I ever coached,” said coach Todd Dulin. McElroy is headed to Division 1 Holy Cross baseball in the fall and is expected to compete for a starting position immediately.
Terry Doyle, Salem High (‘04)
What a career. The two-time Eagle-Tribune Player of the Year, Doyle’s legacy, beyond the stats, was winning. He led Salem to its first state title in 41 years as a junior and was a four-year starting pitcher. As a senior, he didn’t lose a game on the mound — 9-0, 1.01 ERA — including two starts in the state tournament.
As a junior, he was 8-2 with three saves and 0.91 ERA. He also hit over .350 for his career. Doyle also helped the Salem boys basketball team to a state title with late game heroics. If we had an MVP for the last two decades, Doyle would be in that short group.
He later played four years at Boston College before being drafted by the Chicago White Sox and later spending parts of nine years in the minor leagues, making 64 appearances (40 starts) in Triple-A.
Jeff Castillo, Salem High (‘05)
Castillo made three trips to the state finals and is among a handful of area players to top the century in hits (102). He just missed 100 runs scored (99) with an amazing 42 runs his senior season in just 24 games.
As a freshman, hit .371 while dazzling as a defender, too. As a senior, hit .453 while striking out only two times the entire season with 101 plate appearances. The 2005 Eagle-Tribune MVP and three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star was also an elite defender at shortstop with a very strong arm. A rare four-year starter, Castillo also led the state in stolen bases his senior season. Castillo went to Hillsborough Community College
Josh Treff, Salem High (‘11)
A three-year starter and one of the greatest defensive catchers this area has ever produced, he later played at Northeastern University, earning Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year in 2016.
The two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star also carried a big stick in the middle of the Blue Devils’ potent lineup, hitting .378 and .343 in his last two years, both as a captain. His ability to control a game from behind the plate was extraordinary. “Josh is the best catcher I’ve ever seen,” said coach Dan Keleher.
At Northeastern, he started for three years, and caught three pitchers who were drafted. He was voted among the top 10 defensive catchers in the country his last two years.
Nick Shumski, Salem High (‘16)
Shumski was another four-year starter from the Blue Devils. While he started his career out as a defensive stalwart at shortstop, his career as hitter improved every year from .309 as a sophomore to .368 as a junior and .365 as a senior. His senior season, he became one of the best players in New Hampshire, making the All-State squad as the shortstop, making only two errors.
He never got the Division 1 college offer, but earned a scholarship at then-Division 2 Merrimack College and was part of the greatest run in school history, winning the Northeast-10 Tourney championship before jumping to Division. 1. Shumski was off to an All-American start to his senior season, hitting .443 through 15 games and .295 over his career. He also was named Division 2 ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Award as a junior.
Brandon Dufault, Windham High (‘17)
One of the area’s most electric arms, throwing 90-plus miles per hour with a devastating slider. Another in a long line of four-year starters, the two-year captain and two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star was imposing at 6-foot-3 and his tailing fastball.
He was outstanding his last three seasons, which included an 8-0 record as a sophomore and 17-5 record overall with 186 strikeouts in just 134 innings. Helped lead Windham to a state title as a sophomore with an impressive complete game shutout, and struck out 10 batters to end his career in the state tournament.
Having a fastball in the mid-90s, the junior at Northeastern University has become an elite closer, also pitching in the Cape Cod League. He is a possible draft pick in the five-round MLB Draft this summer.
Tommy Costa, Windham High (‘18)
A four-year starter and four-time All-State selection, Costa was also a three-year captain. He averaged scoring a run-per-game (63 runs in 61 games) for his entire career as a shortstop.
He was a freshman on the state championship team and lead the program in almost every offensive category. A superb defender, too, he committed only eight errors over his career.
“If he got on first base to lead off the game, we were almost always ahead 1-0,” said coach Leo Gravell. He average .348 for his career. Was supposed to play baseball at Assumption College, but was unable to due to injuries. He currently attends UNH.
