September 2, 2011
In December, The Eagle-Tribune planned to announce its girls volleyball coach of the year award would be renamed the Bill Brouder Award.
Sadly, the honor will come posthumously. Brouder, 63, who had been in poor health for a few years, died Tuesday at age 63.
Lawrence’s girls sports teams have struggled in recent years, but Brouder’s 25-year run as the volleyball coach was a notable exception. He guided the Lancers to several berths in the Division 1 North finals including three times in a four-year span from 2005-08 and back to back state semifinal appearances in 1992 and 1993.
He did it in his inimitable style. He was the Columbo of the volleyball world, the rumpled coach.
Veteran coach Dan Young, who was a friend of Brouder’s and his assistant one season, described the coach this way:
“He was Brouder. He had his pants hanging down low, his shirt untucked, needed a shave and his shoes were untied. That meant he was ready to coach. He wasn’t a fake. That’s why so many people gravitated to him.”
Some of his biggest fans were rival coaches.
Haverhill’s Bill Kaste said, “He got the most out of those girls. He really did. He taught the game so well. He was also just a nice guy. He’d say things to your team to keep them up.
“Dan Young tweeted he was a legend and he really was. He did a lot for volleyball in the Merrimack Valley and he did a lot for volleyball in Lawrence. He was a good man.”
When he stepped down after the 2008 season, The Eagle-Tribune called him “irreplaceable.”
New Lancer coach Kristine Smith has had the unenviable task of trying to replace him.
“The outpouring is overwhelming,” said Smith of the reaction to Brouder’s death. “It’s very remarkable. He definitely made his life Lawrence volleyball.”
Both on the boys’ and girls’ side.
He and his close friend Tony Hajjar, the head coach, quickly built the boys program to unquestionably the strongest program at the school. Yes, look at the numbers, even stronger than the formidable boys basketball program.
In the spring of 2005, Hajjar and his indispensible sidekick made history by guiding the Lancer boys to the state volleyball title.
To state the obvious, it’s significantly more difficult to coach at Lawrence High than a tony suburb or a high-powered Catholic school.
Those who beat the odds and are successful can’t be clock watchers. It tends to be 24-7 365 days a year. That was Brouder.
He’d drive his players to far away camps, hound college recruiters to take a look at his Lancers and relentlessly recruit talented basketball players and the cream of the crop athletically from the middle schools.
When he had them, he had them.
“It wasn’t even volleyball,” said Young. “It was coaching and educating. He’d make sure they had all the opportunities anyone else had. He made a lasting impression because he genuinely cared about his players. Once you were a player for Lawrence, you were one of his.”
Lancer great: ‘He’d do anything for us’
Bill Brouder had a slew of success stories, one of them is Jadith Lorenzo.
She was an 8th grader, barely had turned 13, and was considering returning to the Dominican Republic. He promised he’d make her into a star volleyball player and get her into a top college.
She’s now a star at Division 1 Bryant, which she is attending on scholarship.
“He was an awesome person and a great coach,” said Lorenzo, a junior who has started all three years at Bryant. “He was very special in my life. He promised me that if I came back in ninth grade and played for Lawrence that I’d go to a really good school. He was a big part of me coming to Bryant. He talked to the coaches here so many times.”
Lorenzo got the news that her coach died on Tuesday night while Bryant was in Denver for a tourney.
“I just got out of practice. I received a voice e-mail. I just started crying in front of all my teammates. Because of him I accomplished all I have now. He always told me to never give up. He cared a lot for all the girls. He always made sure we did the right thing. He’d do anything for us.”
