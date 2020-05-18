During the pandemic, we are running the occasional story chosen as favorites by a member of the sports staff.
Mike Muldoon wrote this on Sept. 21, 2014....There seems to be a common thread for football coaches and their wives with rock-solid marriages: the acceptance that football will be a huge part of the marriage.
How important is that acceptance?
Ellen Bradley said, “I love sports. I couldn’t be married to him if I didn’t.”
Shelli-An Ryan said, “I remember having a conversation with Tom about our future. He wanted to make sure I knew coaching was going to be a part of it and what I was getting into: there would be practices, games, events and many, many, many coaches meetings.”
Jennifer Slosek Perry recalled a conversation she had as a teenager: “It was at just the getting-to-know-you stage. I asked, ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’ Without skipping a beat, he said, ‘I’m going to the pros.’ I thought, ‘This guy is a dreamer.’ But I bought in and the rest is history.”
John Perry did make the pros. He’s a first-year tight end coach with the NFL’s Houston Texans.
He will be the first one to tell you, he’d never have made it without such an accepting wife.
Driven football coaches might want a rifle-armed quarterback, a hulking left tackle, a subscription to Hudl or a new turf field.
But they need an extraordinary wife.
Veteran Lawrence High head coach Mike Yameen said he was given some invaluable advice years ago.
“Make sure you find a strong woman.”
Coaches realize the sacrifices their wives have to make.
“It’s harder on them than us,” said Whittier Tech coach Kevin Bradley, Ellen’s husband of 24 years.
A football wife has to put up with insanely long hours, critical fans, pressure-packed games and, depending on the level of football, maybe living in 10 different homes.
That’s how often the Perrys have moved (8 different jobs, 10 different houses) in their 16 years of marriage.
“It’s a life full of saving cardboard boxes and bubble wrap. You hang on to them because you’ll never know when you’ll have to use it again,” said Mrs. Perry, a graduate of North Andover High (Class of ‘89) and Merrimack College.
Crazy schedules
Literally and figuratively, the Perrys have come thousands of miles from John’s days as a graduate assistant coach at Northeastern making peanuts and working longer hours than his friends in law, medicine and business.
The hours have only gotten longer.
“Literally, the alarm goes off at 4:45 a.m. from August to February,” said his wife.
And often he returns to their Sugar Land, Tex., home after Jennifer and their three children (Caitlin 14, John 13, Elizabeth 10) are asleep.
Coaches’ wives learn to juggle well enough to join the circus.
Shelli-An, who is married to her high school sweetheart, Methuen High head coach Tom Ryan, is the head of the Tewksbury High math department as well as the mother of daughters ages 8, 5 and 3.
“Thank goodness for Google Calendar!” she said.
Shelli-An and Ellen know first-hand that being a high school coach is part-time in name (and salary) only.
“It’s called the offseason but my husband is definitely not off during winter, spring or summer,” said Ryan. “He lifts with the players after school, attends coaching clinics, analyzes old films, goes to sporting events/activities his players are involved in.”
Kevin Bradley, and a lot of other coaches, have found a new toy in Hudl, readily accessible game tapes.
“Oh, my God, constantly he’s playing it back and playing it back,” said Ellen.
Special moments
The wives know how important football is to their husbands and usually by extension their children. It’s a special treat for the boys.
Young John Perry, 13, Connor Bradley and Whittier freshman Kevin Bradley Jr. have inherited their fathers’ love for the game.
After the tough Bellingham loss, the Bradleys went to the USC at Boston College game. John Perry relishes going to his father’s practices and horsing around with the Texans’ great defensive end J.J. Watt and star wide receiver Andre Johnson.
When the Texans were playing the Falcons in the preseason, young John went out for a pass from Atlanta’s star quarterback Matt Ryan. Ryan overthrew the ball but Perry showed he inherited his old man’s soft hands and made an improbable lunging catch which amazed Ryan and was featured on the HBO football show “Hard Knocks.”
The Ryan family were Tewksbury fans for years as Tom was a longtime assistant with the Redmen. But now they bleed Methuen Blue and White.
“All three girls walk around doing Ranger cheers,” said Shelli-An. “Blue has become their favorite color. Their teachers tell them they saw their dad’s picture in the paper and they come home so proud of him.”
Win, lose or draw, the Bradleys always have a large rooting section which often includes daughter Leah, a student at UMass Lowell, Ellen’s father, Central Catholic Hall of Famer Jack McCarthy, and brothers, ex-Raider gridders John and Steven McCarthy, uncle ex-Central coach George Corkery and nephew ex-Central nose guard Tim Corkery.
“I absolutely love it,” said Ellen. “It would be different if I didn’t love it.”
Game-day jitters
The highest of the highs and the lowest of the lows often come on game day. That’s what coaches work so hard for, and at the high school level there may be only 10 games all season.
The coaches are engrossed in the games and are often too far away to hear the mouthy fans. Unfortunately, that’s not the case for the families.
Ellen Bradley said, “Sometimes I’m better off if we’re losing if I’m not near a lot of people. You might hear comments you don’t want to hear.”
Bradley has more invested than almost any other wife. She’s also the mother of Whittier’s starting quarterback Connor Bradley.
Kevin said, “It’s three times as hard when you have a family member on the team.”
Last week, Whittier suffered a last-second loss to Bellingham. Connor threw a TD pass with 1:04 left but the Cats lost by a point when the 2-point pass fell incomplete.
“Sometime you have to get up and walk around,” said Ellen. “It’s hard to watch. It’s nerve-wracking.”
Jennifer Perry just shakes her head.
“You have the insufferable Monday morning quarterbacks,” she said. “Deep down, I’m not feeling lady like! ... You have to develop a thick skin. You kind of chuckle when you hear the comments.”
Chasing the dream
Early on, coaches generally make a decision: settle down for a job with security like a teacher-coach at the high school level or chase the dream.
The Perrys had criss-crossed much of the East Coast when John was named head coach at Merrimack in December 2007. It seemed perfect. Local legend (John was a star at Andover High and UNH) coming home.
Jennifer grew up in North Andover and is a Merrimack grad. They moved to North Andover and the kids loved it. She loved her job teaching at the Wetherbee School and was so good at it she was named one of Lawrence’s Teachers of the Year.
So would this be the 20-year job ending their nomadic existence? Jennifer knew the answer to that.
“John is the ultimate competitor,” she explained. “He would never be satisfied sitting still. ... He had aspirations. We never planted ourselves and thought: ‘This is it.’”
Although she always considered herself “a homebody,” Jennifer has no regrets.
“I’ve loved every place where we’ve lived,” she said.
And as for making it to the NFL, she said: “This is the pinnacle. This is John’s dream job and, as dubious as I once was, I am just so blessed to have been around this long to watch his dream come true.”
Opting for stability
The Bradleys considered that similar chase before Kevin decided to stick to high school football.
He was a head coach at Bishop Guertin, Greater Lawrence Tech and Lawrence High before his long (14 years) and successful (100-51 record) run as head coach at Whittier, where he also is the athletic director and a winning girls basketball coach (17 years, 277-128 record).
Kevin was a star quarterback at Methuen High and Plymouth State. He got engaged to Ellen when he was a grad assistant at Division 1 Virginia Tech and then he was briefly head coach at Division 3 West Virginia Tech.
“The high school decision is stable,” noted Ellen. “In college and the pros, they can let you go on a whim.”
Although she sees Todd Grantham, who coached with Kevin at Va. Tech, and does wonder.
Grantham coached several years in the NFL and is now the defensive coordinator at Louisville.
“He’s making millions. It would be nice, but it’s a tough life,” she said.
On the Move
John Perry’s coaching career:
Years Team Location
2014 Houston Texans Houston
2013 Delaware Newark, Del
2008-12 Merrimack North Andover, MA
2007 UNH Durham, N.H.
2006 Hofstra Long Island
2005: Georgetown Washington, D.C.
1999-2004: Dartmouth Hanover, N.H.
1997-98: UNH Durham, N.H.
1994-96: Brown Providence
1993: Northeastern Boston
