Frank Skusevich is 61 going on 21.
He wears his grayish-blonde hair long and loves to rock out with his band “Ski and the 99ers.”
He’s also fearless in his career. In May of 2013, the Lawrence Fire Department Inspector was en route to an inspection when he heard an emergency call “person in the river.”
The quick-thinking Skusevich commandeered a boat and rescued a struggling 72-year-old in the Merrimack River whose canoe had capsized.
In an earlier life, Skusevich was a different kind of hero. Not saving lives but starring on the athletic fields. On Friday at a place he knows rather well (Lawrence’s Relief’s In) he’ll be inducted into the Greater Lawrence Tech Hall of Fame.
Skusevich, a 1972 graduate, was floored when he got the call from Richard Coakley of the Hall of Fame committee.
“I was sitting on the couch playing guitar and watching TV,” he recalled. “I said, ‘Are you kidding me? Forty-three years later?’ I almost fell off the coach.”
He continued, “My mother saved all my clippings. She’s 89. I had to go over there to remind myself how great I was!”
Well, if you ever get a chance to see Lillian Skusevich’s notebooks, her son was pretty good.
He was co-captain of the track team and set the triple jump school record with a 42-11.25. He was the sole captain of the basketball team which went undefeated in the Commonwealth Conference. And he was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in football as a 5-11, 165-pound wide receiver/defensive back.
The records and honors aren’t what he remembers most about his days wearing the Black and Orange.
“I’m most proud in 1972 they gave me the Sportsmanship Award,” he said. “It meant so much. It meant I was a good teammate. It was not always about winning. After the game, I shook hands or hugged. I still live by that today.”
It was anything but a direct route to the almost new technical school (it was founded in 1963) in West Andover.
He started off at Central Catholic but said a 29 on his math final ended his stay there. He transferred to Lawrence High and that didn’t work out either.
But the third school was the charm and he flourished at Greater Lawrence.
“It was tough to get into the Voke,” he said. “There was an entrance exam. We had to wear a suit and tie.”
Sports played an integral role in his youth growing up in Lawrence.
“I grew up in the Arlington district,” he said. “Hampshire and Park street. It was a tough neighborhood. I got into sports not drugs. Sports is all we ever did.”
He remembers fondly track and basketball coach Jon Sanders and football coach Joe Golec and his assistant Bob Fitzgerald Sr.
Skusevich didn’t have to do too much in basketball because Merrimack College recruit Larry Hester was lighting it up to the tune of 29.4 points a game in the 1971-72 season.
“I was just a team player,” said Skusevich, whose twin sons, Ben and Jake, were standout basketball players for Whittier Tech, combining to average 25 points a game as seniors in 2004-05. “I kept everyone in line. Larry was the star. He was good.”
Skusevich recalled a race against Lawrence High immortal Jimmy Kent. He figured he might have had a chance as the distance great was dropping down to the 440.
“It was at Lawrence Stadium on the cinder track,” said Skusevich, a second-generation Lawrence fireman who has been on the force for 31 years. “For some reason, he dropped down to the 440. The gun goes off and he blows everyone away in like 51 seconds. I ran 53-flat. I ran my best time and he wasn’t even tired. I almost collapsed.”
When it mattered most, he didn’t fall short. For his heroism in the dramatic 2013 rescue on the Merrimack, he was named “Lawrence Firefighter of the Year.”
“It just happened. It was on the front page of the Tribune. It was just good timing and good luck,” he said modestly. “It could have turned to (expletive). It was just through the grace of God everything turned out good.”
Deputy Fire Chief John Marsh wrote a glowing letter at the time.
He wrote, “He alone pulled the man, as dead weight, from the water and into the boat, a Herculean task.”
Skusevich plans to retire in December, which will give him more time for his music.
“I have a studio in my house,” he said. “I was in a band in 1971. I’ve always played guitar. I play the Beatles, Stones, Herman’s Hermits. All the baby boomers. I do all the nursing homes.”
