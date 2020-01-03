Julio “Bill Belichick” Ramos was already looking ahead to the 2020 season when asked to reflect on the historic run his Lawrence Legion team went on this summer.
Well, Julio, the calendar (at least for one more day) hasn’t changed yet. And we want to take one last look back and honor your team’s journey as our 2019 Story of the Year.
The tears. The triumphs. The heartbreaking defeats. The unifying of a city.
The summer will be one that Ramos, or anyone involved with the team, won’t ever forget.
And in case you need a brief refresher, Lawrence — after winning the state championship — was just five outs away from an expense-paid trip to Shelby, North Carolina and the American Legion World Series before a talented team from Shrewsbury came back to win the Northeast Regional final.
“It was just an amazing year,” said Ramos. “A lot of new friendships, a lot of memories. I think what stood out was the unity of the team. Once we won the state championship, the support from the city was just amazing. People thought that we were for real at that point. They felt like ‘okay this team is trying to do something special.’
“And we did.”
Of course, baseball is only a fraction of what makes this story so special.
Ramos paid an estimated $6,000 out of pocket to revive a dead Legion team — without a sponsor — two years ago, and even picked up driving for Uber to pay umpires, just to give kids in such a baseball-rich city an opportunity to play during the summer. During their state championship-winning run, the team carpooled to their games in a van Ramos borrowed from his church.
Assistant coach Kevin Bartlett, who ran the Legion team for almost a decade, referred to Ramos as, “A gift from God.”
That’s why there were so many tears when the run came to an end.
As sports editor Bill Burt wrote after the heartbreaking loss: “To think about where this program has come in less than two years is worth crying over.”
If you know anything about Lawrence, you know how much baseball means to the community.
“If you’re from Lawrence, you’re born into adversity,” said Ramos. “Baseball is a release for a lot of us. It’s a beautiful game.”
And his team played that beautiful game, well, beautifully during the summer — piling up win after win until they were mere moments away from American Legion’s final stage.
They might not have known it at the time, but what stars like Kebler Peralta and Miguel Matos and Jairo Vasquez did during the summer was inspire a whole new generation of Lawrence athletes. Just recently, the Lawrence 10U Pop Warner team made it to the National Championship in Florida, and Ramos was certainly following along.
“One of my friends is involved with the Lawrence Pop Warner,” said Ramos. “And he told me, watching you guys in the summer, that gave the city new life with sports. The kids were inspired by what we did during the summer.”
After it was all said and done, Post 15 was recognized and honored by the city for what it accomplished. It’d be darn near impossible to find anyone who would think the players and coaches weren’t worthy of the praise.
So here’s one final thank you, Lawrence Legion. What a summer of memories it was.
And we can’t wait to see what you do for an encore!
“The ending wasn’t exactly what we wanted, but there were a lot of lessons learned and a lot of friendships made,” said Ramos. “The success of this year really spawned new interest in the Legion. Everybody just wants to stick together.”
