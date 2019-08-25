Most any sportswriter, athlete, coach or fan could write a compelling column on why sports are awesome.
They just are.
That’s why it just breaks my heart when we lose an athlete far too young. That obviously could be from a tragic death, but far more often it’s a career cut short for health reasons.
Andrew Luck, by all accounts, is a class act with a Stanford degree to boot.
He arrived in Indianapolis off “The Farm” as likely the best NFL quarterback prospect since another Stanford guy, John Elway, back in 1983.
Luck could run, throw, lead, dissect defenses, you name it, and had a prototypical QB’s body at 6-4, 240 pounds.
Ultimately, Andrew had no Luck and he unexpectedly announced his retirement after the Colts’ exhibition game Saturday night. Maybe his heart was too big and/or his offensive lines too mediocre.
We are all losers because of it. It’s just the latest example that fans should never take athletic greatness for granted.
And I’ll give their fans a pass for booing him Saturday. That’s frustration and as another Colt great Peyton Manning might say “liquored up” fans.
I bet they’ll blow the roof off Lucas Oil Stadium at a ceremony for Luck this season.
NO BUST FOR ANDREW
He should be bound for Canton with the gaudy numbers and a couple Super Bowl rings. He should be beloved in Indianapolis and reviled in other NFL cities where his magic cost their teams titles.
After several years of frustration, he was Comeback Player of the Year last season, passing for 4,593 yards (67.3% passing accuracy), 39 TDs and 15 interceptions while starting all 16 games for the first time since 2014.
He was baaaack. Until he wasn’t.
At just 29, and as the son of an NFL quarterback, Oliver Luck, he has a better perspective on this than most in the league.
He’s poured his heart and soul into rehabbing he said for four years. It came down to being sick and tired of being sick and tired.
Never downplay being sick and tired of being sick and tired. Bill Walton has said he nearly killed himself over his never-ending foot problems later in life which thankfully have gotten much better in recent years.
It’s difficult to gauge Luck’s pain.
It could be frustration for putting your heart and soul into something to a level few of us can ever relate to and time after time after time heading back to square 1.
It could be every-day, every-second-of-the-day pain ruining his life. It could be a fear that in 20 or 30 years it will be a very real, every-day, every-second-of-the-day pain ruining his life.
He’s seen the Earl Campbells of the world, legends who look 20 years older than their chronological ages. He knows about the scourge of CTE and the frightening number of NFL suicides.
Who knows, he could return. Maybe in 15 months his mind and body are right and he has a glorious comeback. I would love that and any sports fan should, too.
TRAGEDY IN OUR DNA
For selfish reasons, the “athlete dying young” has always ripped my heart.
Sadly, it’s in a Bostonian’s DNA. Harry Agganis, Tony Conigliaro, Len Bias and Reggie Lewis died as young men on the cusp of greatness. The other three died in their 20s, Tony C. later on related to his beaning.
All but Bias grew up here and/or went to school here.
And old-time Bostonians can never get over being robbed of half of Bobby Orr’s NHL career.
To watch him play hockey was almost a life-changing event. But this Jordan-esque figure who never ceased to amaze had his career taken from him, and taken from us, at a time when knee injuries were career-ending.
Man, if I could just have 4-5 more years of the great Oklahoma back Marcus Dupree from the ‘80s.
Break out the Kleenex when Bo Jackson is mentioned. Shaq says his greatest rival may have been 7-6 Chinese great Yao Ming ... his career all but over at 28 due to foot injuries.
Greg Oden had the look of a first-ballot Hall of Famer, but again another basketball giant whose career was snuffed out before it got started due to injury.
NAMATH OF BASEBALL
Tony C. was going to be the Joe Namath of baseball. He was handsome, as cool as Sinatra and gifted. He had it all, then he lost it all in the horrific August, 1967 beaning. That part of the Red Sox Impossible Dream was an Impossible Nightmare.
Rising Bruins star Normand Leveille ... that brain aneurysm was so tragic. He was 19 years old. Nineteen!
Baseball flamethrower J.R. Richard, a 6-foot-8 Clemens of his era, suffered a tragic stroke at age 30. That Cam Neely knee injury still gets me right in the gut.
Hockey whiz kid Eric Lindros (among numerous others) and those concussions. Luck’s career feels like his, just tired of being tired.
I’m not much into music, but that has had more tragedy than sports. Usually drug related. Think of all the iconic songs the world lost with the premature deaths of Lennon, Whitney, Hendrix, Joplin, Cobain, Winehouse et al.
Think of all the laugh-until-you-pee antics we missed out on with the premature deaths of Belushi and Farley.
Life ain’t fair, on the playing fields or off them. So long, Andrew Luck, we hardly knew ye.
