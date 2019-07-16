So, you’re a runner in the Merrimack Valley and are looking for that special road race, or maybe you can’t decide which two or three races to run.
Here’s a suggestion — try to contact 74-year-old Dan Dodson of Newton, N.H. If there’s a race in New England, he probably knows about it and can fill you in with all the details. More likely than not, it’ll be from personal experience.
A member of the 65-Plus Running Club, Dodson has run more than 2,000 road races in New England and he’s still going strong. He reached his yearly goal of 100 races last year when he finished with 107, and he’s well on pace this year with over 60.
If you want specifics on any of his races, that’s no problem.
“Down in my basement, I have a race folder of every race I’ve done,” said Dodson, who grew up and spent most of his life in Methuen. “In each one, I have my bib number, a photo copy of the results, a flier on the race, something about the course — anything on the race.”
Why does he do it and why so many races?
“It’s my hobby and it comes in useful for my column,” said Dodson, who writes for the 65-Plus newsletter.
That explains the files, but what about running all those races? That’s a bit more complicated.
A former baseball pitcher at Methuen High and Bridgewater State, Dodson ran his first race in 1979 when he realized that team sports was no longer an option. He quickly increased distances, and in the 1980s ran 15 marathons and an ultra-marathon, a 50K race in Lake Placid.
But he might have increased his mileage too quickly.
“I really got into it (running) in the 1980s but then my knees started bothering me and I had to cut back,” said Dodson. “I got into biking in the 1990s and did some 100-mile bike rides.
“The 90s was mostly biking with maybe just a few runs. But it wasn’t the same (as running) and I didn’t get as much out of it. After a while, I decided what the heck and started running again.”
At the turn of the century, Dodson was running as much as ever and was racing a ton of races with good friend David Audet. By 2004, he started making a goal for himself of running 100 races per year and, other than in 2014, he’s done it, reaching a high one year of 166 races.
“In 2014, I hung it up because of my knees,” said Dodson. “I said I was done and I did my last race in (the previous) December.
“I got all the way through the next year until December without a race, but it was awful. I missed the people, the experience of the races, everything about it.
“Then in December (65-Plus president at the time) Jan Holmquist called and said that at our “Run for All Ages” race they were going to do a little thing for (Methuen’s 90-year-old) Lou Peters and would I like to join a group that would run with Lou.
“I agreed to do it and it was a lot of fun. Then at the end of the month, I did another race in Lowell and I said, ‘I don’t care if I make a fool of myself and go really slow, I’m getting back to running’ and I’m glad I did. I just enjoy it so much and every once in a while I might win something in my age group.”
SO MANY GOOD RACES
Since then, Dodson has been going full speed (well, maybe part speed) ahead. In addition to reaching 100 races, he makes it a point to run at least one race in each New England state as well as South Carolina and to look for the most interesting races.
“There are so many good ones and almost all of them are supporting good causes, whether it’s beating cancer, fighting heart disease, sports camps, kids’ activities, funding schools,” said Dodson. “I’m an emotional guy and one race that really gets to me is the Flag Day race in Newburyport in honor of Lieutenant Hines and Cassidy’s Run (in Salisbury).
“But I go all over. I think the gas company must love me because I put on so many miles. I’m still using a 2003 Toyota Avalon and it’s got over 300,000 miles on it and is going strong.”
How long that Toyota Avalon lasts remains to be seen, but Dodson plans on continuing to reach for the century mark in races for as long as possible while trying some new events, one being a 7 states in 7 days experience.
“I have no idea how long I can keep it up but for as long as I can,” said Dodson. “Lou (Peters) is the inspiration — he’s still out there at some races.
“I just love doing it. I tell people all the time, appreciate what you have and I appreciate that I can still do it.”
Race of the Year
In his column for the 65-Plus Running Club, Dan Dodson always picks a Race of the Year and last year it was a local one, the Atkinson Road Race, directed by Sandy Cannon. It’s cited for a mostly traffic-free course, great refreshments, a huge raffle, nice tech T-shirts and age group awards up to and sometimes beyond 80-years-old, all for a low entry fee.
“It was only $10, which is incredible these days, but I think inflation is pushing it to $12, which is still incredible for everything you get out of it,” said Dodson.
Not much training
When you’re running at least two races per week, and sometimes three or four, there is not much time or reason to run much on your off days.
“I might run one or two days a week but there’s just so much the knees and the body can take, so I do more cross training now,” said Dodson. “I do some biking and I used to do kayaking.”
