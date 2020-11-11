Sometimes, it’s tough to see the trees within the forest.
And likewise, it’s often difficult to recognize talented football players who play on losing teams.
Such a player is Tavante (TJ) Thornton, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound back and defensive end for Sanborn, which recently completed a winless 0-7 campaign after a season-closing loss to Pembroke.
There are two things that stand out about Thornton — his skill on the field and his resilient positive attitude even when things are not going his way.
To start with the former, Thornton was clearly the Indians’ top back. He rushed for 612 yards in seven games and had three 100-plus yard games. He showed good speed and power while picking up yardage despite inconsistent blocking, and at times being forced to play quarterback after a season-ending injury knocked out QB starter Nolan Duquette.
Moreover, Thornton is also an active defensive end and an exceptional kick returner who had several long returns against both Pelham and Timberlane. He returned a kickoff for a touchdown as a junior.
“TJ is one of the most explosive kids we’ve had here in awhile,” said Sanborn co-coach Josh White. “He’s gotten a lot of yardage when he didn’t have much room to run.”
The Indians were hurt by a rash of injuries early in the season, and a young and inexperienced line made rushing the ball for positive yardage on a consistent basis difficult. Many times, Tavante would head toward the sideline on a sweep only to find unblocked defenders in his way.
“That would get me flustered, but I never get mad at the linemen or yell at them,” said Thornton, who lives in Newton. “That’s not going to help any.”
It’s that kind of attitude that most impresses White.
“Although TJ is one of the most talented kids we have, he is extremely selfless and he’s had a positive attitude throughout the season,” said White. “And he loves to see his teammates succeed on and off the field.”
With that in mind, the Sanborn coaching staff made the unusual decision midway through the season to add Thornton as one of the team’s captains.
Thornton was not initially enthusiastic when the coaching staff picked up an extra game, last Saturday against Pembroke, following the Indians getting bounced from the playoffs in the first round. But then he reconsidered.
“At the beginning of the week, I’m thinking ‘here we go again,’ but then I started getting excited that we had another game,” said Thornton, who had a 94-yard TD run and 156 yards rushing in a 20-6 loss. “I love to play and I figured this was another chance and my last game as a senior.”
With Sanborn’s football season now over, Thornton will shift his attention a bit to basketball, in which he is a starter for the Indians. But he’s hoping his football career has not come to a complete end.
“I definitely want to keep playing football after this year,” said Thornton, who started playing in third grade and was a lineman until high school. “I love to play and the bond you get from being on a (football) team is different than any other sport.”
That’s the kind of enthusiasm and positivity that coaches notice, particularly when it comes from a talented player, even when things aren’t going well for the team.
*****************************************************
“TJ is one of the most explosive kids we’ve had here in awhile. He’s gotten a lot of yardage when he didn’t have much room to run.”
Sanborn co-coach Josh White
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.