No doubt about it, the coronavirus pandemic has certainly put a stranglehold on sports the last six months, particularly in the early stay-at-home phase.
But some athletes have found ways to stay active and prevent rust from tarnishing their skills.
One such athlete is rising Pinkerton senior Reese Asselin, who has been the starting libero on the Astros’ girls volleyball team the last three years.
When you’re basically a one-sport athlete like the 5-foot-2 Asselin, you need to stay on top of your game.
“Reese pushes herself and ... has continued to find ways to play during the shutdown,” said Pinkerton coach Todd Royce. “I think she is excited to get back to school and volleyball.”
Confirmed Asselin: “I’ve been doing a lot of outdoor tournaments, going to clinics and just playing wherever I can. Until last week, I was so worried there might not be a season, but I wanted to be ready.”
Anyway, Asselin would probably be playing anyway, such is her love for volleyball which. On a scale of one to 10, is right at the top. It’s really rather unique for a libero, which is hardly a glory position.
While the hitters up front are making most of the headlines with forceful kills and pivotal blocks and the setters get their due for their role, the libero is often overlooked. Keeping the ball in play, often with diving saves, may be vital to a point, but it tends to be forgotten when the point is over.
But Asselin, who is a resident of Candia, isn’t complaining. She loves volleyball in general and her position in particular.
“Sometimes it’d be nice to hit, but I love playing defense,” she said. “I love how we work together and I love that volleyball is such a mental game. You have to think about what could happen.”
Royce says that the key ingredients of a successful libero are “anticipation, mental toughness, (being) quick on their feet, and a great communicator,” and Asselin has those qualities.
“Reese’s ability to read the hitter and put herself in the best position possible to make every play from the back row makes her successful,” said Royce. “She has been a team leader. She can see more of the court than any other player.
“Her ability to work with others and communicate on the court and her attitude makes her fun to watch on the court.”
Recalling her contributions as a rookie three years ago, Royce added: “As a freshman the whole team would have to give something that made them smile on the volleyball court. Almost every player would say something that Reese had done for them. That is very impressive, especially considering that she was the only freshman on the team.”
Now that the volleyball season appears to be safe this fall, Asselin — as one of five returning starters from a 17-3 squad — is very clear about her goal on the court her senior year.
“My goal is to lead everyone to a state championship,” she said. “We’ve lost in the second round (of the playoffs) every year I’ve been here. We want to break that hex and go right to the state championship.”
If that happens, Asselin, even as a libero, is sure to get the recognition she deserves.
