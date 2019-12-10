Senior 220-pounder Chris Lund has not one, but two goals this winter with the Timberlane wrestling team.
How he fares with each will help determine if the Owls can continue their incredible dominance of New Hampshire wrestling. Heading into the season, Timberlane has won 172 straight in-state dual meets and 26 of the last 27 Division 1 state titles.
Individually, Lund is aiming for his first Division 1 state title after finishing fourth in one of the state’s toughest weight classes last year. But he has another goal that’s just as important, and he realizes it.
“I want to help the team get better every day and for us to win another state title,” said Lund, who was 33-16 last year and 32-14 as a sophomore.
Lund will have the opportunity to do just that because, as a two-year starter, he’s one of the team’s only experienced varsity wrestlers in the upper weights. And veteran head coach Barry Chooljian emphasizes that.
“We expect him to have another solid year and he will definitely be important for us in developing my young upper weights,” said Chooljian. “We may end up starting three freshmen in the upper weights so Chris will be important to their development in the practice room.”
It’s a role that Lund relishes and feels that he is ready for, especially after last year.
“I feel some responsibility with the younger guys but it’s not something I’m not used to,” said Lund. “I helped (heavyweight) Marcus (Colon) last year. He hadn’t wrestled in at least a year and I wanted him to get back to where he was.”
In fact, with a little help from Lund, Colon had a surprisingly successful season, qualifying for New England in a shocker and then winning a couple of matches at New England.
But Lund gained a lot by working out with Colon, who was 45 pounds heavier as well.
“He (Colon) helped me so much,” said Lund. “I never wrestled a heavyweight as athletic as him and it made me better on my feet and on the bottom. He was so strong, I had to work and find ways to get out.”
Of course, Colon was older than Timberlane’s younger upper weights, like promising freshman Niko Langlois, but that’s fine with Lund, too.
“It’s a little bit new trying to get the younger guys better, but I’m really looking forward to it,” said Lund.
With the season set to start this week in New Hampshire, Lund is raring to go. Unlike in the past, he didn’t play football this fall and he’s anxious to get on the mat for some live competition.
And he’s also eager to see how his young mentees fare.
