WINDHAM -- Timberlane's boys basketball team, which lost to Windham twice during the regular season, pulled off the upset Monday with a 59-55 victory on the road in the first round of the Division 1 tournament.
Junior Sean Chanakira scored a season-high 17 points and scored the winning basket on a drive to the basket with 30 seconds to go to pace the victory. Also, Ethan Stewart scored eight of his nine points in the decisive fourth quarter and played superb defense. Robert Olson finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.
"This was a great win for the program," said Timberlane coach Jeff Baumann. "The kids worked hard for it."
Timberlane will now play at Merrimack Thursday at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.