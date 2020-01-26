It was an outstanding day for Timberlane Saturday at its own invitational, but it was pretty darn good for Haverhill as well.
The host Owls had a whopping 11 finalists in the 16-team field and placed first with 290 points, to finish far ahead of runner-up Franklin (176), which was recently ranked the No. 1 team in Massachusetts.
Haverhill was a distant third (127) but the Hillies crowned five champions and 145-pound Hillie senior Jake Nicolosi was named the tourney Outstanding Wrestler.
Wrestling in the toughest weight class in the tourney, Nicolosi — who just returned from a knee injury — trailed Timberlane standout Nick Pallaria 5-2 early in the match but then stormed back to win 7-5 and remain unbeaten (13-0) on the year.
Other winners for the Hillies were Ben Davoli (113), who defeated Timberlane’s Konrad Parker 7-0 in the finals, Edgar Feliciano (132), Steven Wise (152) and heavyweight Jay Levy.
Feliciano upset two higher seeds prior to the finals, Wise defeated Franklin star Kenny Sauer for the second time this year and Levy won 2-1 in the finals.
Overall, however, the day belonged to the Owls, whose B team placed fifth in the field. Of the 11 Timberlane finalists, five came away with crowns.
Junior Jake Rousseau started the championships for the Owls with a pin in the 120-pound finals, Codey Wild moved up a weight and prevailed with a pin at 138, sophomore Cooper Kelley (182) had a first period pin, freshman Niko Langlois rallied with a late pin for first at 195 and Chris Lund won his third tournament in three weeks, pinning his man at just 1:05 in the finals.
Among those placing second, both from the B team, were freshmen Braden Perras (138) and Kaleb Moley (182), the latter of whom had a stunning win in the semifinals. Trailing 12-1 late in the third period, he pinned Franklin’s Dylan Nawn, the No. 1 seed.
“I was very happy with our performance -- we had a lot of guys wrestle well,” said Timberlane coach Barry Chooljian. “We still have work to do, but this was a positive day for sure.”
The championship in its own tournament was the 26th in 29 years for Timberlane. Haverhill was the champion last year.
ANDOVER’S ‘MAJOR’ DAY’
Due to an unjury, Sean Ballou and Brendan Major were botyh forced to bump up in weight classes and both delivered as Andover captured the Duxbury Duals, defeating improved Lowell 42-36 in the finals, to improve to 13-1. Ballou bumped up from 170 to 195 and Major from 195 to 220 and both had three pins.
“I am very proud of them and could not be happier with their performance,” said Andover coach Mike Bolduc. “I challenged them and they answered.”
The Davila brothers, Jonathan and Kelvin, and Elias Maita were also 3-0 and heavyweight AJ Heidtke was 2-0.
RANGERS NOW 18-2
Methuen won five meets at home to improve to 18-2 and had plenty of highlights along the way. CJ Brown had a great win over Nick Mazzuchelli of St. John’s, turning a close match into a pin in the 3rd period to remain undefeated at 170 pounds (25-0, 21 pins), while heavyweight Corey Bard and Dom DeMaio (152) both pinned wrestlers they lost to earlier in the year on their way to undefeated days.
Michael Crowe (113), Anthony Romano (195) and Jay Ramos (220) also won all their matches. Ramos has won his last 14 matches.
SALEM TAKES 4TH
Salem placed fourth in the rugged Ridgefield Challenge in Connecticut as seniors Matt Adams (126) and Beau Dillon (220) both captured titles, getting first period pins in the finals. Also, Josh Ozoria was second at heavyweight, losing a hard-fought 5-3 decision in the finals.
WHITTIER 2ND IN VOKE TOURNEY
Whittier Tech used its team balance to finish second in the State Vocational Tournament that was won by Shawsheen.
The Wildcats had no champions but had a whopping 12 placers paced by runner-up heavyweight Erickson Rivas. Sebastien Boisvert (106), Youscarl Nina (120), Lukas Rousseau (138), Ethan Calderwood (145) and Anthony Moran (170) all took third place.
Greater Lawrence came in fifth paced by 170-pound runner-up Miguel Vasquez.
PAYTON SILLS STAYS ON TRACK
Payton Sills continued his fine season by winning all three of his matches as Windham won one of three meets in a quad-meet at St. John’s Prep. Jayson Clementi was also 3-0 for the Jaguars (10-7-1). St. John’s Prep remained unbeaten with three more wins.
VASQUEZ STAYS UNBEATEN
Lawrence senior John Vasquez won twice at 145 pounds and once at 138 to remain unbeaten on the year in a quad-meet at Braintree in which the Lancers won one of three meets. Luis Mauricio (106) and Eric Sanchez (195/220) were also 3-0 on the day.
GLYNN STILL PERFECT
Mike Glynn remained perfect on the year with a pair of wins at 138 and James Bohenko was 2-0 at 113 to highlight a tri-meet sweep for Central Catholic, which improved to 14-2 and has a big date at Andover Wednesday.
‘X’ SPARKS ASTROS
Xavier Anthony (152) picked up his first varsity wins -- both pins -- and keyed a comeback 42-34 win over Nashua South to highlight a quad-meet sweep for Pinkerton. Marcus Sconza (145) and Sterling McLaughlin were both 3-0 with three pins for the Astros, who improved to 7-2.
3 PINS FOR FORD
Ethan Ford had three pins Saturday at 132 pounds as North Andover won one of three meets in a quad at Dracut. Sam Mountain also had a big day, going 3-0 with two pins.
PELHAM’S 1-2 PUNCH
Pelham’s one-two punch at 182 and 195, Nick Carroll and Conor Maslanek, continued to steamroll the competition, both going 3-0 in a Saturday quad-meet as the Pythons won two of three meets. Patrick Soonthornprapuet was also 3-0 for Pelham.
Timberlane Invitational
Top team scores: Timberlane 290, Franklin 176, Haverhill 127, Mansfirld 122.5, Timberlane B 102.5
Winners and top local placers:
106: 1. Colton Blomquist (Reading), 2. Jonathan Fabrizio (Tim); 113: 1. Ben Davoli (Hav), 2. Konrad Parker (Tim) ; 120: 1. Jake Rousseau (Tim); 126:1. Antonios Sevastos (Mansfield), 2. John Leavitt (Tim), 3. Nate Peabody (Tim); 132: 2. Edgar Feliciano (Hav), 2. Erik Kappler (Tim); 138: 1. Codey Wild (Tim), 2. Braden Perras (Tim); 145: 1. Jake Nicolosi (Hav), 2. Nick Pallaria (Tim); 152: 1. Steven Wise (Hav), 3. Anthony Rousseau (Tim); 160: 1. Dom Sackley (Franklin), 3. Joe Friel (Tim); 170: 1. CJ Glaropoulos (Mansfield), 2. Brandon Musgrave (Tim); 182: 1. Cooper Kelly (Tim), 2. Kaeleb Mobley (Tim); 195: 1. Niko Langlois (Tim), 3, Brendan Young (Tim); 220: 1. Chris Lund (Tim), 4. Dan Toothaker (Hav); HVY: 1. Jay Levy (Hav)
State Vocational Tournament
Team standings: 1. Shawsheen, 2. Whittier Tech, 5. Greater Lawrence
Local placers:
106: 3.Sebastien Boisvert (W) ; 113: 5. Nick Elkhoury (W); 120: 3. Youscarl Nina (W), 5. Jayden LaPointe (GL); 126: 3. Aden Ranno (GL), 5. Lucas Welling (W); 132: 5, Javier Cepeda (W); 138: 3. Lukas Rousseau (W) ; 145: 3. Ethan Calderwood (W), 5. Agustin Reina (GL); 152: 4. Julian Melendez (GL) ; 160: 3.Jeremias Collazo (W) ; 170: 2. Miguel Vasquez (GL), 3. Anthony Moran (W); 182: 4. Edward Pimentel (GL); 195: ; 220: 4. Anffelny Araujo (GL), 5. Jeremy Rousseau; HVY: 2. Erickson Rivas (W)
Lawrence goes 1-2
Team scores: Brookline 45, Lawrence 33; Walpole 42, Lawrence 33; Lawrence 38, Braintree 33
Lawrence records:
106: Luis Mauricio 3-0; 113: Jaycob Zapata 2-1; 120: Davidson Theosmy 1-2; 126: Remy Lefebrve 0-2; 132: Alex Chhy 0-3; 138: Dudley Derival 0-2 John Vazquez 1-0; 145: John Vazquez 2-0 ; 152: Azais David 0-2; 160: Hezekiah Leonor 1-2; 170: Angel Miranda 2-1; 182: Freddy Collazo 1-0 Chris Garcia 0-1; 195: Eric Sanchez 1-0 Freddy Collazo 0-1 Chris Garcia 1-0; 220: Eddy Santos 0-1, Eric Sanchez 2-0; HVY: Joel Baretto 2-1
Records: Lawrence 9-14-1
Windham goes 1-2
Team scores: St.John’s Prep 49, Windham 9; Foxboro 43, Windham 32; Windham 51, Belmont 9
Local records:
106: Aiden Williams (W) 2-1; 113: Sam Oakes (W) 2-1; 120: Jayson Clementi (W) 3-0; 126: Payton Sills (W) 3-0; 132: Conner Sills (W) 2-1; 138: Joe Furey (W) 1-0; 145: Nick Antonucci (W) 0-3; 152: Matt Sullivan (W) 1-2; 160: Noah Afonso (W) 0-3; 170: Hunter Tornquist (W) 2-1; 182: ; 195: Joel Nyonga (W) 1-2; 220: Matt Scharff (W) 0-3; HVY:
Records: Windham 10-7-1
Pinkerton sweeps quad
Team scores: Pinkerton 42, Nashua South 34; Pinkerton 51, Merrimack 30; Pinkerton 42, Winnisquam 3
Pinkerton records:
106: Michael Folo 1-1; 113: Casey Phelan 0-2; 120: Dominic Robinson 2-0; 126: Mark Harrington 1-1; 132: Nathan Lindquist 1-2; 138: David Hammond 2-0; 145: Marcus Sconza 3-0, 3 pins; 152: Anthony Xavier 2-1; 160: Jack Mackiernan 2-0; 170: Isaac Cohen 2-1; 182: Sterling McLaughlin 3-0, 3 pins; 195: Will Brown 1-1; 220: Ben Colson 1-1; HVY: Jake Scarelli 2-1
Records: Pinkerton 7-2
Pelham goes 2-1
Team scores: Pelham 36, Newport 22; Pelham 42, Souhegan 6; Bishop Guertin 24, Pelham 21
Pelham records:
3: Ryan Nicolosi 2-1; 120: Patrick Soonthornprapuet 3-0; 160: Evan Haskins 2-1; 182: Nick Carroll 3-0; 195: Conor Maslanek 3-0; 220: Ryan Leuteritz 2-1 ; HVY: Bryce Bienvenue 2-0
Ridgefield Challenge
Top team scores: Simsbury 189, Trinity Pawling 151, St. Anthony’s 122.5, Salem 115.5, Coventry 115
Top Salem placers:
126: 1. Matt Adams; 138: 4. George Boudreau; 220: 1. Beau Dillon ; HVY: 2. Josh Ozoria
North Andover goes 1-2
Team scores: Danvers 48, North Andover 24; Chelmsford 59, North Andover 18; North Andover 35, Dracut 24
North Andover records:
120: Anthony McCann 1-2; 126: Carson Milovanovic 0-3; 132: Ethan Ford 3-0, 3 pins; 138: Sam Mountain 3-0, 2 pins; 170: Tommy Cox 1-1;195: Jack Carbone 2-0
Records: North Andover 8-14
Duxbury Duals
Team scores: Andover 60, Marshfield 18; Andover 42, BC High 28; Andover 42, Lowell 36
Andover records:
106: Mitch Keamy 1-2; 120: Sean Hellman 1-1, Patrick Layman 1-0; 126: Hellman 1-0, Theo Krueger 0-2; 132: Max McNeely 1-2; 138: Miles Fraser 2-0, Alexandros O’Brien 0-1; 145: Jonathan Davila 1-0, Fraser 0-1, Alexandros O’Brien 0-1; 152: Jonathan Davila 2-0, Lucas Oliveira 0-1; 160: Kelvin Davila 2-0, Elias Maita 1-0; 170: Kelvin Davila 1-0, Elias Maita 2-0; 182: Connor Sheehan 2-1; 195: Sean Ballou 3-0; 220: Brendan Major 3-0; HVY:AJ Heidtke 2-0
Records: Andover 13-1
Methuen wins 5
Team scores: Methuen 47, St. John’s-S 28; Methuen 42, Lynnfield/NR 24; Methuen 60, Waltham 11; Methuen 71, Canton 6; Methuen 36, Quabbin 12
Methuen records:
106: Jay Lopez Cruz 4-1; 113: Michael Crowe 4-0, Jack Stoddard 1-0; 120: Alex Peavey 2-2, Crowe 1-0; 126:Adam Rader 4-0; 132: Xavier Cordero 3-1, Rader 0-1; 138: Joe Gangi 4-0, Corey Ciccotelli 0-1; 145: Zach Tavares 2-2, Joe Gangi 1-0; 152: Dom Demaio 5-0; 160: Jhonmar Navedo 2-2; 170: CJ Brown 5-0; 182: Anthony Romano 5-0; 195: Dan Guzman 3-2; 220: Jay Ramos 5-0; HVY: Corey Bard 3-0, Nick Nottenboom 1-0, Gokay Goktug 0-1
Records: Methuen 18-2
Central takes pair
Team scores: Central Catholic 57, Concord-Carlisle 11; Central Catholic 39, Beverly 36
Central records:
106: Jimmy Glynn 2-0; 113: James Bohenko 2-0; 120: Jackie Dehney 2-0; 126: Andrew Krinner 1-0; 132: Billy Ryder 0-2; 138: Mike Glynn 2-0; 145: Matt Shaw 1-1; 152: Eddie Ayotte 2-0 ; 160: Kyle Hebert 1-1; 170: Shaun Finneran 1-1; 182: Owen Buffagna 1-1 195: Jayden Wiggins 0-2; 220: Anthony Mears 2-0; HVY: Jose del cid 1-1
Records: Central Catholic 14-2
Phillips goes 2-1
Team scores: Phillips Academy 49, Avon Old Farms 30; Phillips 59, Loomis 2; Northfield-MH 58, Phillips 28
Phillips records:
106: Arnav Bhakta 2-1; 120: Macsen Elkouh 2-1; 126: Miles Palmer 2-1; 132: Colin Nugent 3-0; 138: Somen Chakrabortti 0-3; 152: Oscar Bunting 0-3; 160: Riggs McGrath 2-1; 170: Eamon Garrity-Rokous 3-0; 182: Mac McGrath 1-2; 195: Nick Buehler 3-0; 220: Nick Buehler 3-0; HVY: Thomas Radzik 3-0
Brooks drops 3
Team scores: Phillips Exeter 75, Brooks 6; Tabor 31, Brooks 30; Loomis 36, Brooks 30
Top Brooks records:
113: Corey Gaffney 2-1; 138: Cam Riley 4-0; 145: Jack Breen 2-1; 182: Nate Wirth 2-1; 195: Anthony Carroll 2-1
Records: Brooks 1-14
