Timberlane certainly displayed its depth in a big way Friday.
While its varsity starters were battling it out at the first day of the Lowell Holiday Tournament, the Owls’ B team placed first at the 21-team Pentucket Holiday Tournament.
Timberlane took top honors with 174 1/2 points to edge runner-up Marblehead/Swampscott (171). Whittier was a solid third (139), Pentucket came in fifth (112 1/2), Greater Lawrence took eighth (86 1/2) and Pelham came in 11th.
The tournament champion was decided in the 170-pound finals when the Owls’ Brandon Musgrave rallied from a 4-1 deficit to defeat Marblehead’s Caden Dublet 8-6. Also for the Owls, Erik Kappler captured the 132-pound weight class, winning 6-1 in the finals, and Nate Peabody was the runner-up at 126.
For Whittier, which is off to a strong start to the season and is showing good balance, Lukas Rousseau took top honors at 138, ending his day with a second period pin, while Sebastien Boisvert was second at 106.
For Pentucket, Nic Williamson was the champion at 145, winning with a 19-10 major decision in the finals, while Chris Legacy (152) and David Gil (220) were both runner-up.
For Greater Lawrence, Aden Ranno won his second tournament in two weeks, getting a pin in the finals to claim the 126-pound crown. Amauris Gomez (160) and Benedict Nouel (285) were both runner-up.
OWLS CHASE CONCORD
Surprising Concord, N.H. has been chasing Timberlane for years but, after the first day of the George Bossi Lowell Holiday Tournament, it’s the Owls who are doing the chasing.
Concord leads the field with 96.5 points with Timberlane and Springfield Central tied for second with 89, just ahead of Vermont power Mount Anthony (88.5) and Connecticut’s Fairfield Warde (88). Salem (70.5) is in 12th but is one of only two teams with five quarterfinalists left in the competition.
Still alive in the quarterfinals for the Blue Devils are defending New England champ Beau Dillon (220) as well as 126-pound star Matt Adams, Ryan O’Rourke (106), George Boudreau (138) and heavyweight Josh Ozoria.
Timberlane Konrad Parker (113), Codey Wild (138) and Nick Palladia (145) and Central Catholic Jimmy Glynn (106), Mike Glynn (138) and Anthony Mears (220) both have three quarterfinalists alive.
LANCERS GRAB 2ND
Lawrence made a huge statement Friday by placing second at the Framingham Tournament.
West Springfield was the impressive champion with 225 points but the Lancers were next in the 23-team field with 165. Methuen placed 11th.
The Lancers had two dominating champions in 106-pounder Luis Mauricio and 145-pounder John Vasquez. Mauricio had a 14-0 major decision in the semifinals and then a sizzling 10-second pin in the finals. He also had two other pins while Vasquez had a pair of pins and took a 7-1 decision in the finals.
Also for Lawrence, Eric Sanchez was second at 195, surprising Hezekiah Lesnor was third at 182 and Jaycob Zapata was fourth at 113.
“The kids wrestled very tough and with a lot of determination,” said Lawrence coach Rob Niceforo. “I’m very proud of this young group of kids.”
For Methuen, CJ Brown pinned his way through the tournament at 170 pounds, getting the fall at 3:07 in the finals for his third tournament title in three weeks. Michael Crowe was third at 113, defeating Lawrence’s Zapata 8-2 in the consolation finals.
Framingham Tournament
Top team scores (23 teams): West Springfield 225, Lawrence 165, Framingham 160, Holliston 159, 11. Methuen 105
Local placers:
106: 1. Luis Mauricio (Law); 113: 3. Michael Crowe (Meth); 4. Jaycob Zapata (Law) 120: 6. Davidson Theosmy (Law); 138: 4. Joe Gangi (Meth) ; 145: 1. John Vasquez (Law); 170: 1. CJ Brown (Meth); 182: 3. Hezekiah Lesnor (Law); 195: 2. Eric Sanchez (Law); 4. Josiah Concepcion (Meth)
Lowell Holiday Tournament
Top Day 1 team scores (68 teams): Concord 96.5, Springfield Central 89, Timberlane 89, Mt. Anthony 88.5, Fairfield Warde 88, 12. Salem 70.5, 17. Pinkerton 61, 20. Central Catholic 59, 30. Windham 46, 34. Haverhill 45
Local quarterfinalists:
106: Ryan O’Rourke (Sal), Jimmy Glynn (CC); 113: Konrad Parker (Tim), Ben Davoli (Hav); 126: Matt Adams (Sal), Payton Sills (Wind) ; 132: Conner Sills (Wind); 138: Mike Glynn (CC), Codey Wild (Tim), George Boudreau (Sal); 145: Nick Pallaria (Tim); 152: Steven Wise (Hav); 160: Jack MacKiernan (Pink); 182: Sterling McLaughlin (Pink); 220: Beau Dillon (Sal); Anthony Mears (CC); HVY: Josh Ozoria (Sal)
Pentucket Holiday Tournament
Top team scores (21 teams): Timberlane B 174.5, Marblehead/Swampscott 171, Whittier 139, Saugus/Peabody 129.5, Pentucket 112.5, Lynnfield/North Reading 108, Exeter 87.5, Gr. Lawrence 86.5, Roxbury Latin 85, Josiah Quincy 83.5, Pelham 82
Local placers:
106: 2. Sebastien Boisvert (Whit), 3. TJ Labatte (Tim); 113: 6. Patrick Soonthornprapuet (Pel); 120: 5. Jake Rousseau (Tim); 126: 1. Aden Ranno (Gr. La.); 2. Nate Peabody (Tim); 4. Trevor Kamada (Pent); 138: 1. Lukas Rousseau (Whit), 4. Braden Perras (Tim); Jacob Donovan (Pel); 145: 1. Nic Williamson (Pent); 4. Ethan Calderwood (Whit); 152: 2. Chris Legacy (Pent); 160: 2. Amauris Gomez (Gr. La.); 3. Evan Haskins (Pel); 4. Jeremais Collazo (Whit), 6. Bryce Parker (Tim); 170: 1. Brandon Musgrave (Tim); 4. Tucker Jackson (Pent; 5. Anthony Moran (Whit); 182: 4. Kaeleb Moley (Tim); 5. Nick Carroll (Pel) 195: 1. Conor Maslanek (Pel); 6. Chris Yeager (Tim); 220: 5. Jeremy Rousseau (Whit); 6. Anthony Araujo (Gr. La.); HVY: 2. Benedict Nouel (Gr. La.); 5. Erickson Rivas (Whit)
