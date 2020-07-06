Paganetti: Arnold was an angel from heaven

John Paganetti will never forget that all-star basketball tournament in the summer of 1978.
There was so much to remember. The sharp-shooting Paganetti, then of Burlington High, won the MVP award for the tournament after leading the group to the championship over a talented Lynn team.
But what Paganetti remembered most was his teammate Jim Arnold, of Andover High, who passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Friday morning from a heart attack.
It had nothing to do with the fact that the 6-foot-3 Arnold was an unselfish, rebounding machine.
“We had just won the semifinal game, getting ready for the final, and Jim says he can’t play and has to leave,” said Paganetti. “I asked him, ‘Where do you have to go?’ He said, ‘I have a date.’ I’m like, ‘Are you crazy? This is the championship.’”
Four-plus decades later, he realizes his buddy Jim, who had a date with the woman who eventually turned out to be his wife, Beth Arnold, had everything in the proper perspective.
Paganetti and Arnold eventually became teammates for one year at ULowell, then a Division 2 program. But Arnold’s knee, which he hurt playing football in high school, and other academic commitments were too much.
“We became best friends at Lowell,” recalled Paganetti. “He was a team guy that only wanted to win. I loved that about him. We were different, but we both thought the same. I just had a special connection with him that carried over even after he left Lowell.”
They were part of a group that played basketball at West Middle School in Andover a few times a week.
While Paganetti had a Hall of Fame career at ULowell, being named a two-time All-American, his favorite times playing the sport were with Arnold & Company, with the Hart brothers and Carmen Scarpa, etc.
“We had wars,” recalled Paganetti. “Jim would get us into tournaments at Cedardale, in Falmouth and other places. We’d play hard and go out for a few beers, talking basketball. Jim was the guy who organized everything.”
When Arnold started the summer program, Hoops For Hope, Paganetti was among the first to sign on as a silent advisor.
“Whatever he needed, I’d try to help,” said Paganetti. “He had these great ideas and they always worked. He wanted to fix the courts in Lawrence, to help the city. Hoops For Hope is one of the best things that happened to basketball in this area.”
When he starts thinking about friendship, Paganetti gets emotional.
“I was golfing (Sunday) morning and I couldn’t stop thinking of Jim and his affect on me,” said Paganetti. “He bailed me out of a few tough times and he swore he’d never tell. When I called Jim, he was always there. Always.”
Witnessing Arnold’s devotion to family has been a Godsend. Paganetti remembers him being there while his wife had to endure law school, seeing him working day-to-day with son Conor and their interactions.
Paganetti stopped by the house after golf to see the family, including sons Rory and Conor, and wife, Beth. On the way over he stopped for a coffee near Arnold’s home.
“It was weird. I ordered my coffee, the same as I always do — cream and one equal,” said Paganetti. “As the woman is ringing me up on the register, all of sudden there are these weird bells going off and it wouldn’t stop.”
Paganetti said he started thinking about the final scene in “It’s A Wonderful Life,” when George Bailey’s daughter, Zuzu, upon hearing the bells ringing on the Christmas tree, said “Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings.”
“The woman at the register said that had never happened to her before,’” said Paganetti. “I’m not really religious but it was like a sign to me. Jim really was an angel. And I think Jim was letting me know he was getting his wings. If somebody deserves wings, it’s Jim Arnold.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.