WAKEFIELD — The Hockey East Association has announced the pairings for the best-of-three quarterfinal round of the 2020 Hockey East men’s championship tournament. Playoff games begin Friday (March 13.)
Hockey East regular-season champion and No. 1 Boston College (24-8-2/17-6-1 HEA) will play host to No. 8 Providence (16-12-6/10-11-3 HEA.)
No. 2 Massachusetts (21-11-2/14-8-2 HEA) welcomes No. 7 Northeastern (18-13-3/11-12-1 HEA) to the Mullins Center beginning Friday. The Minutemen claim the second seed for the first time in program history just one year after winning their first-ever regular season crown in 2018-19.
No. 3 UMass Lowell (18-10-6/12-7-5 HEA) will entertain No. 6 Boston University (13-13-8/10-9-5 HEA) at the Tsongas Center in the quarterfinals for the second straight year, as the River Hawks look to return to the semifinals at TD Garden for the first time since 2017. A year ago, Boston University won the series, two games to one, to win its first road quarterfinal series since 2004.
No. 4 Maine (18-11-5/12-9-3 HEA) draws No. 5 UConn (15-15-4/12-10-2 HEA) to Alfond Arena to host a quarterfinal series for the first time since 2012, when the Black Bears last appeared at the TD Garden with a runner-up finish.
