Timberlane junior Nick Pallaria is on top of his game and senior teammate Chris Lund seems to be completely healthy again.
Those were two takeaways Saturday from the John Gorman Invitational in Cumberland, R.I. as the Owls finished second to Simsbury in a talent-laden field. Timberlane had 10 placers and 221.5 points to fall just shy of Simsbury (228).
In what was considered the deepest weight class in the tournament, Pallaria took first at 138 pounds, winning 6-2 in the finals, and was named the tournament Outstanding Wrestler. Lund, who was injured earlier in the year, took the title at 220.
Surprising runners-up in their weight classes were freshman Niko Langlois at 195 despite being the No. 7 seed, and sophomore Amthony Rousseau at 152. He was the No. 6 seed. Also placing second for the Owls were senior John Leavitt at 126 and sophomore Codey Wild at 132.
Pinkerton placed eighth in the 20-team field thanks to the first place of Sterling McLaughlin at 182 and the third place of Dom Robinson at 120. North Andover was 12th as Jack Carbone took third at 195 and Ethan Ford was fourth at 132.
BOUDREAU HIGHLIGHTS SALEM
It’s tough to steal the spotlight from some of his talented teammates but Salem junior George Boudreau may have done just that Saturday.
Boudreau upset No. 1 seed Jesese Brochu of Biship Guertin in overtime to help spark the Blue Devils to second at the Nashua South Invitational. For his efforts, Boudreau was named the tourney Outstanding Wrestler.
Boudreau was one of five champs for the Blue Devils, who were 10 points shy of Bishop Guertin for top honors. The others were Ryan O’Rourke (106), Matt Adams (126), Beau Dillon (220) and heavyweight Josh Ozoria.
O’Rourke and Adams both had four pins on the day while Dillon had three first period pins after receiving a bye.
WINDHAM’S HUGE DAY
Windham enjoyed a terrific day to capture the Midland Duals at Quabbin High School, beating BC High in the finals. Freshman Aiden Williams and Jayson Clementi were both 4-0 on the day and helped clinch, along with Sam Oakes, a come-from-behind win over BC High.
Freshman Ky Cole was 3-0 and came back from a deficit to win a key match against King Philip while Joel Nyonga and Matt Scharff came through with the key pins that clinched a 45-34 win over Mahar.
CENTRAL ROLLS ALONG
Unbeaten Central Catholic improved to 10-0 with four wins and, said coach Jamie Durkin, “it’s the best we’ve looked all year.” One of the wins was 41-33 over a strong Shawsheen team.
Jimmy Glynn (106), Mike Glynn (138) and Nate Vachon (145) and Anthony Mears (220) were all 4-0 with four pins and Mears had a pin over Brockton 220-pounder Naziah Armor, who was ranked No. 1 in the state.
Also going 4-0 for the Raiders were Matt Shaw (152) and Owen Buffagna (182).
For Lawrence, which was at the same meet and went 1-2-1, John Vasquez remained unbeaten, wrestling at both 138 and 145 with two wins in each weight class. Luis Mauricio (106), Eric Sanchez and heavyweight Joel Baretto were all unbeaten on the day.
WISE, LEVY STAND OUT
Haverhill had a rough day at the West Springfield duals, only winning one meet, but it was a good day for Steven Wise (152) and heavyweight Jay Levy, both of whom had four pins. Levy showed no ill effects of a week of sickness.
St. John’s Prep had another banner day, going 4-0. beating West Springfield 35-33, to improve to 18-0-1. Freshman Rawson Iwanicki of Andover looked terrific while winning all four of his matches.
MASLANEK STILL UNBEATEN
Pelham’s Conor Maslanek remained unbeaten with another dominating performance, recording two pins, a tech. fall and major decision to take the 195-pound title at the Chelmsford Invitational. Evan Haskins picked up a third for the Pythons at 160 and Nick Carroll was fourth at 182.
Whittier tied for fifth overall in the 23-team field and had five placers. Lukas Rousseau (138), Jeremias Collazo (160) and heavyweight Erickson Rivas were all fourth.
MARISOL WORKS FAST
Marisol Nugent had two first period pins for Phillips Academy, which split a tri-meet with Choate and Nobles.
Midland Duals
Team scores: Windham 48, Dracut 21; Windham 48, King Philip 33; Windham 45, Mahar 34; Windham 42, BC High 36
Windham records:
106: Aiden Williams 4-0; 113: Sam Oakes 3-1; 120: Jayson Clementi 4-0; 126: Payton Sills 3-1; 132: Conner Sills 0-1, Eric carter 0-1, Sam Husson 2-0; 138: Joe Furey 1-0, Ky Cole 3-0; 145: Nick Antonucci 3-1; 152: Matt Sullivan 3-1; 160: Noah Afonso 0-4; 170: Hunter Tornquist 2-2; 195: Joel Nyonga 1-3; 220: Matt Scharff 2-2
Records: Windham 8-2
John Gorman Invitational
Top team scores (20 teams): Simsbury 228, Timberlane 221.5, Cumberland, R.I. 210.5,
Local placers:
113: 5. Konrad Parker (Tim); 126: 2. John Leavitt (Tim), 4. Carson Milovanovic (NA); 132: 2. Codey Wild (Tim), 4. Ethan Ford (NA); 138: 1. Nick Pallaria (Tim); 152: 2. Anthony Rousseau (Tim); 160: 4. Bryce Parker (Tim); 170: 5. Joe Friel (Tim); 182: 1. Sterling McLaughlin (Pink), 5. Cooper Kelly (Tim); 195: 2. Niko Langlois (Tim), 3. Jack Carbone (NA), 6. Will Brown (Pink); 220: 1. Chris Lund (Tim), 5. Ben Colson (Pink); HVY: 5. Jake Scarelli (Pink)
Chelmsford Invitational
Top team scores (23 teams): Concord 256, Chelmsford 174, Framingham 137, St. John’s-S 119, Danvers 115, Whittier 115, 13. Pelham 73.5, 18. Gr. Lawrence 47
Local placers:
120: 5. Youscarl Nina (Whit); 126: 5. Aden Ranno (GL); 138: 4. Lukas Rousseau (Whit); 160: 3. Evan Haskins (Pel), 4. Jeremias Collazo (Whit); 182: 4. Nick Carroll (Pel), 5. Jack Lamarier (Whit); 195: 1. Conor Maslanek (Pel); HVY: 4. Erickson Rivas (Whit)
Central Catholic sweeps
Team scores: Central 58, Brockton 18; Central 41, Shawsheen 33; Central 52, Winchester 24; Central 54, Tyngsboro 12; Winchester 40, Lawrence 33; Lawrence 48, Tyngsboro 30; Lawrence 39, Brockton 39; Shawsheen 42, Lawrence 32
Local records:
106: Jimmy Glynn (CC) 4-0, 4 pins; Luia Mauricio (L) 3-0, Fernando Alvarado (L) 1-0 113: James Bohenki (CC) 3-1, Jaycob Zapata (L) 3-0; 120: Jackie Dehney (CC) 3-1, Davidson Theosmy (L) 0-1; 126: Theosmy (L) 2-0, Alex Chhy (L) 1-0; 132: Stephen Donovan (CC) 3-0; Chhy (L) 1-2, Armani Maldonado (L) 0-1 138: Mike Glynn (CC) 4-0, 4 pins; Dudley Derival (L) 0-2 John Vasquez (L) 2-0 145: Nate Vachon (CC) 4-0, 4 pins; Vazquez (L) 2–0, Derival (L) 0-2 152: Matt Shaw (CC) 4-0; Azais David (L) 0-4 160: Eddie Ayotte (CC) 1-1; Hezekiah Leonor (L) 1-3; 170: Kyle Hebert (CC) 1-1; Angel Miranda (L) 2-2; 182: Owen Buffagna (CC) 4-0, Chris Garcia (L) 0-3; 195: Jayden Wiggins (CC) 0-4; Freddy Collazo (L) 0-1 Eric Sanchez (L) 3-0; 220: Anthony Mears (CC) 4-0, 4 pins; Sanchez (L) 1-0, Eddy Santos (L) 0-1, Jose Reyes (L) 1-1; HVY: Jose del Cid (CC) 3-1; Joel Baretto (L) 4-0
Records: Central Catholic 10-0, Lawrence 5-10-1
Nashua South Invitational
Top Team scores (19 teams): Bishop Guertin 208.5, Salem 198, Nashua South 163, Wakefield 157, Cranston West 154, Natick 132
Salem placers:
106: 1. Ryan O’Rourke; 126: 1. Matt Adams; 132: 3. Matteo Mustapha; 138: 1. George Boudreau; 220: 1. Beau Dillon; HVY: 1. Josh Ozoria
West Springfield Duals
Team scores: St. John’s Prep 62, Haverhill 15; St. John’s Prep 56, Longmeadow 21; St. John’s Prep 59, Holliston 18; St. John’s Prep 35, West Springfield 33; West Springfield 57, Haverhill 18; Holliston 52, Haverhill 30; haverhill 45, Longmeadow 21
Local records:
106: Adam Schaeublin (SJP) 4-0; 113: Nick Curley (SJP) 4-0, Ben Davoli (H) 3-1; 126: Alec Runnels (SJP) 4-0; 132: Edgar Feliciano (H) 3-1; 138: Rawson Iwanicki (SJP) 4-0, Jackson DiFloures (H) 2-2; 152: Steven Wise (H) 4-0; 160: Achiles Gikas (SJP) 4-0; 170: Israel Tricoche (H) 2-2; 195: Joe Meehan (H) 1-3; 220: Dan Toothaker (H) 1-3; HVY: Jay Levy (H) 4-0
Records: Haverhill 4-5; St. John’s Prep 18-0-1
Phillips splits
Team scores: Phillips Academy 67, Choate 6; Nobles 46, Phillips 29
Phillips records:
106: Arnav Bhakta 2-0; 120: Miles Palmer 1-0;Macsen Elkouh 0-1 ; 126: Colin Nugent 2-0;; 132: Michael Soto 1-1; 138: Somen Chakrabortti 0-2; 145: Marisol Nugent 2-0; 152: Oscar Bunting 1-1; 160: Riggs McGrath 1-1; 170: Eamon Garrity-Rokous 2-0; 182: Mac McGrath 1-1; 195: Adrian Morrison 1-1; 220: Adrian Morrison 1-1; HVY: Thomas Radzik 2-0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.