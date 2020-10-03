PLAISTOW — For senior lineman Nick Matthews, it was a long time coming.
For junior running back Dominic Pallaria, it was a new experience.
Timberlane won a varsity football game Friday night for the first time in two years, trouncing Sanborn 42-14.
“This is a really good feeling,” said the 6-foot-4, 285-pound Matthews, who suffered through last year’s 0-9 campaign and a 1-8 season the year before. “It was tough at times last year, but we kept our heads up and kept working.”
Added Pallaria: “It feels great getting my first varsity win. We were confident coming into the game.”
The Owls, who improved to 1-1, certainly played like a confident team while snapping a 14-game losing streak. Pallaria and Matthews had a lot to do to justify that confidence.
Pallaria rushed with authority for 138 yards and three touchdowns on 15 first-half carries and Matthews was a force on the offensive line, helping spring Pallaria and other Owl backs.
Matthews, a quad-captain, got help up front from sophomores Malikai Colon, Kaeleb Moley, Camden Zambrowicz and junior Sean Hurley.
“Nick is a good player who has worked hard to get to this level,” said Timberlane coach Kevin Fitzgerald. “He and the other guys up front did a nice job. We hoped we could run the ball on them and we were able to do that.”
Although all of the interior linemen were effective, the Owls often ran behind Matthews, which was fine with him.
“I take a lot of pride in that,” said Matthews. “It feels good that the coach thinks enough of me to call plays my way.”
The running backs were pretty much unstoppable in the first half as Timberlane scored on all four possessions and held a 28-0 lead at the intermission.
The lead swelled to 42-0 quickly in the second half when Ethan Stewart (who had a 60-yard TD run in the first half) scored on a 70-yard sweep on the first play from scrimmage.
On the very next play from scrimmage, sophomore Jaden Mwangi scooped up a Sanborn fumble and zoomed 28 yards into the end zone for Timberlane’s final score.
The reserves then took over for the final 33 minutes of the game.
On the other side of the ball, the Timberlane starters were just as impressive as they held Sanborn (0-2) without a first down for the entire first half and until they left the game in the third quarter.
Among those standing out defensively were Matthews, Cooper Kelley, Niko Langlois and Bryce Parker.
“I feel good for the kids the way we played tonight, especially the seniors (like Matthews) who have stuck with us and kept working at it,” said Fitzgerald.
To Sanborn’s credit, it played hard throughout. Tavante Thornton, a senior back, ran for 74 yards and a touchdown, a 21-yard scamper in the third quarter. He was also effective running back kicks.
Josh Sarette scored Sanborn’s other TD, running it in from six yards out and finished with 25 yards on four carries.
Timberlane 42, Sanborn 14
Sanborn (0-2): 0 0 7 7 — 14
Timberlane (1-1): 14 14 14 0 — 42
First Quarter
Timb — Dominic Pallaria 21 run (Harrison Bloom kick), 5:01
Timb — Ethan Stewart 60 run (Bloom kick), 1:45
Second Quarter
Timb — Pallaria 9 run (Bloom kick), 9:39
Timb — Pallaria 3 run (Bloom kick), 1:58
Third Quarter
Timb — Stewart 70 run (Bloom kick), 11:45
Timb — Jaden Mwangi 28 fumble return (Bloom kick), 11:45
San — Tavante Thornton 21 run (Evan Burke kick), 3:45
Fourth Quarter
San — Josh Sarette 6 run (Burke kick), 2:47
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Timberlane (34-360) — Dominic Pallaria 15-138, Ethan Stewart 3-131, Andrew Noyes 2-26, Dan Post 9-41, Dominic Coppeta 1-3, Andrew Morin 2-23, Garrett Shivell 2-(-2); Sanborn (31-130) — Tavante Thornton 15-74, Nick Lucas 5-3, Adam Lapanne 2-1, Josh Sarette 4-25, Rex Sullivan 2-1, Gavin Duquette 2-19, Nate Ashby 1-2
PASSING: Timberlane — Coppeta 1-1-0, 12; Sanborn — Lucas 0-1-0, 0
RECEIVING: T — Stewart 1-12
