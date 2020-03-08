MANCHESTER, N.H. — Led by a hat trick from star Ryan Pappalardo, Salem rallied from a two-goal, third-period deficit, and was within a few inches of a return trip to the Division 1 semifinals Saturday evening.
In the end, however, it was not to be for the Blue Devils.
Pappalardo’s third goal of the game tied the score with 4:07 remaining in regulation. But No. 4 Trinity rebounded with a goal with 0:47 left, and defeated No. 5 Salem, 4-3 in the Division 1 quarterfinals at Sullivan Arena at Saint Anselm College.
“We played an outstanding third period,” said Salem coach Mark McGinn, “after two so-so periods. It was two even teams. We took it to them in the third, and a comeback like that is something that has to be in you. That’s how you have to play. But we just came up a little short.”
The loss marked the second straight season Trinity has eliminated Salem from the tournament. The Pioneers beat the Blue Devils in the semifinals last winter.
Salem closed out its season 12-4-3, while Trinity (14-4-1) advances to face No. 1 Concord, which beat Pinkerton on Saturday.
“We’re proud of the way the kids played and never gave up,” said McGinn. “We had a few more chances right after (Pappalardo’s third goal). It was back-and-fourth, and we ran out of gas a little at the end. They are a tough team.”
Trinity started fast, peppering Salem goalie Spencer Deane with shots early and taking the lead 4:23 into the contest. The Pioneers then made it 2-0 at the end of the first.
But Pappalardo — a junior returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star who finished this winter with 24 goals and 47 points — struck for his first goal just 41 seconds into the second. On the power play, the mustachioed Pappalardo crashed the net and slid the puck home before toppling over the goalie.
Trinity responded just 1:16 later to make it 3-1, and the Pioneers then carried play for the rest of the second and well into the third. But back came Pappalardo and Salem.
With 7:01 to go in the game, Blue Devil Jack Maietta sent a shot in from the blue line that Pappalardo — anchored in front of the goalie — redirected home to cut the deficit to one goal and steal the momentum.
Then, just 2:06 later, Maietta fired a pass across the ice to Pappalardo, who blasted home a goal through the goalie’s legs and into the net to tie the game 3-3 with 4:07 left. It was Pappalardo’s third hat trick of the season. He also had three-goal performances against Windham and Nashua North.
“Ryan has been a force all year,” said McGinn, who has coached three Pappalardo brothers. “He’s been a force for a couple of years. He’s one of our leaders, so we ride him, and kids follow him. When his third goal went in, we were very confident.”
Salem then had two more golden chances that nearly found the back of the net, but were just barely stopped by Trinity goalie Ryan Brewitt. The Blue Devils’ Deane also made a stellar save on a 2-on-1 to keep the game tied.
But Trinity did manage one final goal, with 0:41 remaining, and the Pioneers were able to keep the puck out of their zone as the clock ticked down and expired.
“We battled,” said McGinn. “Ryan played great today. Joey (Bodenrader) always plays great, (Austin) Salvetti, Ryan Allard, most of the guys played well. We’re disappointed, but when you only have four losses in a season, that’s pretty good. We’re very proud of the guys.”
Trinity 4, Salem 3
Salem (12-4-3): 0 1 2 — 3
Trinity (14-4-1): 2 1 1 — 4
NH Division 1 quarterfinals
Goals: S — Ryan Pappalardo 3; T — AJ True, Marc L’Heureux, Ryan Glass, Anthony Dizillo
Assists: S — Jack Maietta 2; T — Quinn Booth, Finn McDonough, Glass, Andrew Ree
Saves: S — Spencer Deane 26; T —- Ryan Brewitt 24
