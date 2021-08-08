Past coming attractions

2020 Coming Attractions
Kierstyn Zinter of North Andover, Central lacrosse; Ashley Dinges of Haverhill, Central basketball; Ilene Rickard, Methuen softball; Olivia Boucher of Methuen, Central softball; Janie Papell, North Andover lacrosse; Mia Gallinelli, Ava Sanchez and Sophia Ponzini, Windham field hockey
Drew Eason, Methuen football; Sammy Joseph, Andover football; Nate Blanchette of Methuen, Central wrestling; Luke McGillivray, North Andover cross country
2019 Coming Attractions
Dan Post, Timberlane football; Brooke Tardugno, Methuen softball; Ty Walsh, Andover baseball; Sabrina Campbell, Pentucket track; Niko Langlois, Timberlane wrestling
2018 Coming Attractions
Amy Lanouette, Windham field hockey; Jackson McCarthy, Andover football; Trevor Crosby, North Andover baseball; Codey Wild, Timberlane wrestling; Andrew Perry, North Andover hockey; and Bethany Graham, Salem cross country
2017 Coming Attractions
Bella Keaney, Methuen soccer; Kylie Frank of Hampstead, Central softball; Nick Pallaria, Timberlane wrestling; Kate Blaisdell, Windham field hockey; Kristina Allard, Sanborn track; Matthew Sapienza of North Andover, Phillips baseball; Sean Drury, North Andover track
2016 Coming Attractions
Eliana Kane, Haverhill, hockey/softball; Mikayla Rivera, Lawrence softball; Alex Fleury, Phillips track; Michael Slayton, Andover, multi-sport; Maddie DiPietro, Central field hockey; Brooke Hardock, Andover basketball; Mike Glynn, Central wrestling; Uriel Cirineo, Methuen basketball
2015 Coming Attractions
Connor Fu, Andover tennis; Leon Paulino, Lawrence baseball; Jake McElroy, Brooks 3-sport athlete; Connor McGonagle, Timberlane wrestling; Gia Bramanti, Andover basketball; Maddie Flagg, Timberlane soccer; Daejon Pendelton, Haverhill basketball; Trinity Tapper, North Andover track
2014 Coming Attractions
Brooke Rooney, Timberlane basketball; Steven Hajjar of North Andover, Central baseball; Matt Soldano, Salem football; Jake Huberdeau, Timberlane cross country; Michaela Jones of North Andover, Phillips track; Ally Drouin, Methuen soccer
2013 Coming Attractions
Lexi Davidson of North Andover, Phillips field hockey; E.J. Perry IV, Andover basketball; M.K Livingston, Timberlane softball; Nicole and Megan Langlois, Methuen soccer; James McKee, Windham golf; Deene Hill, Pinkerton football; Shayne McCann Pinkerton wrestling
2012 Coming Attractions
Alex Ring, Salem hockey; Kathleen LeFebre, Methuen softball; Brandon Marti, Andover football; Max Hastings, Londonderry lacrosse; Brandon Desfosses, Central wrestling; Keith Brown, Pelham basketball
2011 Coming Attractions
Ommel Bonilla, Andover football; Fritz Hoehn, No. Andover wrestling; Angelina Correia, Methuen softball; Hannah Scott, Windham volleyball; Marc Corey, Londonderry basketball; Alli Wiggins, Central soccer; Karoline Leavitt, Central field hockey
2010 Coming Attractions
Mitch Dufton, Salem baseball; Stephanie May, Central soccer; Tyler Nelson, Central basketball; Caitlin Dell’Orfano, Central basketball; Christian Monserrat, Methuen wrestling; Abbey Raymond, Salem field hockey; Manny Latimore, Pinkerton football; Sarah Kenyon, Andover volleyball
2009 Coming Attractions
Lydia Simmons, Londonderry soccer; Tim Freiermuth, Pentucket football; Cam Morose, Phillips tennis; Tyler Whitley, No. Andover baseball; Brenna McNally, Pinkerton volleyball; Kate Farrell, Windham cross country; Noah Vonleh, Haverhill basketball
2008 Coming Attractions
Nicole Boudreau, Andover basketball; Kerry White, Salem basketball; Ryan Hartung, Phillips basketball; Luis Puello, Central basketball; Zach Karalis, No. Andover, basketball; Nathaniel Vazquez, Haverhill lacrosse; Peter Field, Pinkerton lacrosse; Zach Bridson, Timberlane wrestling; Tommy Evangelista, Central hockey
2007 Coming Attractions
Mikayla Hickey, Central soccer; Monica Patterson, Andover swimming; Jaymie Spears, Georgetown basketball; Tom Auger, Pinkerton lacrosse; Mike Mazzola, Zach Tulley, Anthony Santagati and Brandon Noble, Pinkerton football; Nick Leonard, Central hockey; Paul Russell, Andover hockey; Natalie Gomez, Andover basketball, Rebecca Stabile, Haverhill track
2006 Coming Attractions
Chris McConnell, Andover track; John Hennessey, Andover baseball; Carson Desrosiers, Central basketball; Katie Zenevitch, Central basketball; David Skinner, Fellowship basketball; Brian Ward, Haverhill hockey; Mike Calzetta, Lawrence baseball; Kelli Murphy, Londonderry Tennis; Rashidat Agboola, Methuen basketball; Candace Waldie, No. Andover softball; Alanna Poretta, Pentucket cross country; Erin McNamara, Pentucket basketball; Ashley Viselli, Pentucket basketball; A.J. Guidi, Pinkerton basketball; Derek Furey, Timberlane football
