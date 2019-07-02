First, the good news. Eventually, North Andover should have a state of the art baseball facility.
Now, for the bad news, it probably won’t be any time soon.
For now, the town with the best high school baseball team in the state will have to survive with very possibly the worst diamond in the state.
That is no exaggeration.
As an umpire, who officiated a Babe Ruth game at the high school field last month, I was surprised at the poor condition of the field. It’s not completely level, the drainage is inferior, there are ruts in the outfield, geese flood the field with droppings, grass in the infield is of a poor quality, a swamp behind home plate swallows up balls and the dugout areas are not the greatest. I could go on.
Following the Knights’ Super 8 championship, sports editor Bill Burt called the high school field an embarrassment, and that pretty well sums it up.
It might be more tolerable if the high school had another, more adequate field, but it does not. Grogan Field across town was more than satisfactory but it is out of commission because of damage caused by the Columbia Gas tragedy and needs to be redone.
Moreover, the former baseball field at the middle school is no longer an option because a needed parking lot was built that intrudes onto the field.
That leaves the high school field which, again, has a lot to be desired.
Now, getting back to the good news, plans have been made to build a beautiful, all-weather sports complex at the middle school, one which would include a new baseball field and a softball field, the latter of which could also be used as a 50x70 youth baseball field.
The complex would also accommodate soccer, lacrosse and football, have a walking track and areas for activities like bocce and shuffleboard. And the plan is for it all to be under lights.
For those who are excited by these prospects, there is one word to keep in mind: Patience.
There are two lawsuits pending from neighbors worried about things like increased congestion and the lighting at night, and the construction will take awhile. Still, North Andover fields supervisor Rick Green is optimistic.
“I am confident it will prevail because it will be such a good thing for the community,” said Green. “It’s taken a lot of meetings and a lot of planning, but it will be a great facility.”
As for the new baseball field, Green isn’t sure “if the high school team will make it its home field,” but the Knights will certainly use it, particularly early in the season.
Assuming the lawsuits are settled favorably, Green projects that construction of the complex could begin late next spring and the whole project would take a couple of years to complete.
In the meantime, plans are being made to make some improvements to the high school field, including replacement of the infield grass, and Grogan will be redeveloped with that likely to begin in the fall.
It all sounds good, but it’s best to remember that key word — patience.
CHANGES AT PENTUCKET
With the approval to build a new high school at Pentucket, plans are being made for its athletic facilities which, in some sports, are among the worst in the Cape Ann League.
After the new combined middle-high school is built on the site of the current football and baseball field, a new football stadium will be built at the site of the current middle school, hopefully with all-weather turf and lights, and a baseball field will be constructed in front of the school, likely as part of a multi-sport field.
The changes are several years in the making because construction of the new school, which could take two years to complete, won’t begin until next spring. And new sports fields can’t be built until that is complete and the old schools are torn down.
There will be one immediate change, however. Because the football bleachers have been ruled unsafe, there will be no home varsity football games at the high school for years. The Sachems will play four home games at Haverhill Stadium this fall, three of which will be night games.
