FOXBOROUGH — The New England Patriots announced that they have signed restricted free agent DL Adam Butler. Terms of the contract were not announced.
Butler, 26, has spent three seasons with New England after originally signing with New England as a rookie free agent out of Vanderbilt on May 5, 2017. The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder has played in 48 regular-season games with eight starts and has registered 62 tackles, 11 sacks, one forced fumble and seven passes defensed.
Last season, Butler played in all 16 regular-season games with two starts and finished with career highs with 26 tackles, six sacks and five passes defensed.
