FOXBOROUGH (AP) — Entering its matchup with Dallas, one of the most common critiques of the Patriots’ top-ranked defense this season was that it hadn’t performed well against a top-tier offense.
New England stomped on that criticism during its 13-9 win over the Cowboys on Sunday, holding the league’s top-rated offense without a touchdown.
More importantly, the defense continues to take pressure off Tom Brady and a Patriots offense still searching for consistency.
While it’s true that the defense has statistically had more standout performances in 2019, safety Devin McCourty doesn’t think the offense is making them work harder.
“Everyone keeps talking about our offense struggling and all of that.
To me, we’re going out there and we’re complementing each other,” he said.
On Sunday, New England followed a familiar blueprint to be in that position against Dallas.
It started by taking away quarterback Dak Prescott’s top receiving targets.
Amari Cooper finished with no catches for his first time as a member of the Cowboys, and Jason Witten had one catch for 5 yards.
The Patriots also continued to capitalize on their opponent’s mistakes.
This time it was cornerback Stephon Gilmore who had the signature play, getting the Patriots’ 29th takeaway this season when he intercepted Prescott in the second quarter.
The play led to a New England field goal that gave it an early 10-0 lead.
Looking back on the film Monday, Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Gilmore’s interception stood out as one of the key moments in the game.
“Probably one of the best plays we’ve had all year,” Belichick said.
