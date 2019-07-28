Like all good stories, this one begins at the Little Caesars on Winthrop Ave. in Lawrence.
Lawrence Legion baseball coach Julio Ramos was just walking out with his order when he spotted a former player of his about to walk in.
That former player was Dario Guerrero.
The two quickly caught up over a slice of pizza, and a few minutes later their future plan was in motion. Guerrero, a rising junior at Babson College, started working in the school’s admissions office this summer, and suggested that Ramos bring both the Senior and Junior Legion teams down one day to check out the campus.
Well, that trip happened on Thursday to positive results.
Besides coaching the game, Ramos wants to show his kids the opportunities available beyond baseball.
“We all love baseball, but the odds of becoming a pro player are slim,” said Ramos. “We always tell the guys that you have to think about your education. So it was a very informative day, I was happy this came about. We’ve been successful baseball-wise, but we’re really trying to use it as a tool to expand these kids’ horizons on the possibilities they have.”
And Guerrero is the perfect vessel to relay that information.
LIFE-CHANGING MEMORY
A 2017 graduate of Lawrence High, Guerrero had his life changed forever after he was chosen as the first male recipient of Babson’s Diversity Leadership Scholarship. At the time, Babson Vice President Kevin Sullivan, the former Mayor of Lawrence, noticed the school didn’t have any students from the city. He wanted to change that.
So the scholarship was born, and for the past three years one male and one female recipient from Lawrence High are awarded a full four-year academic scholarship to the school. Both scholarships together are worth $500,000.
Guerrero wasn’t necessarily the best student in high school, but he was a strong one who was involved in much more than sports. He was president of National Honor Society, volunteered at a local soup kitchen and was a math tutor among other things.
But above all else, Guerrero continued to take advantage of every opportunity he was given.
“I come from the projects right across from the high school,” said Guerrero. “I wasn’t the No. 1 student, but I was definitely a well-rounded student. I submitted my application (to Babson) and then a couple weeks later I went down for an interview with the dean of admissions.
“Then things went dark for a while, but a couple weeks later I got a visit from Kevin Sullivan and he was talking to me about going to Babson and told me that he wanted to do something special for me.
“So we had this surprise ceremony and (Sullivan) said that my parents won’t have to pay a single dollar for me to get an education.
“I was shocked. I just kept saying ‘Thank you!’”
MR. OPPORTUNITY
Guerrero worked hard for his scholarship to Babson, with its famed business school, and he certainly hasn’t rested on his laurels.
Last year he worked in the President’s office, and on Aug. 11 he’ll be leaving for Germany as part of a four-month semester abroad.
When the Legion team arrived on Thursday, Guerrero led them on a two-hour long tour of the campus which included a quick seminar on the opportunities that the school offers. The point, however, wasn’t to put up a full-on recruitment to get more kids to apply to Babson.
“We just wanted to show them that there is more than Lawrence,” said Ramos. “There are great opportunities out there to get an education, and here’s a guy (Guerrero) who’s been in your shoes before and knows what you’re going through.”
SUCCESSFUL DAY
At the end of the trip, both Ramos and Guerrero were pleased with how the day turned out.
“The kids were really engaged with what he was saying,” said Ramos, who’s Senior Legion team is currently playing in the state championship tournament (top 8 teams in the state).
“Two of them are probably going to go back (to Babson) for a second visit, and a couple of the kids in college were asking about transferring.”
Since the inception of the scholarship three years ago, Babson has brought in a total of six students from Lawrence.
Guerrero, however, will always be remembered as the first along with the first female winner, Alenny Acevedo.
“I was blessed with a free education to one of the top business schools in the world,” said Guerrero. “I want to reflect well on that. I want to honor that blessing so that maybe in the future Babson will offer a scholarship to two boys and two girls every year, or maybe even three.”
Seeing any success story is inspirational.
But for the Lawrence Legion team to see that success happen to one of their own is something that both Ramos and Guerrero hope will leave a lasting mark.
“Like I said, coming from the projects my only priority was just to get an education,” said Guerrero. “I’ve been truly blessed, but I wanted to show these guys that there are so many great opportunities out there for them to take advantage of.”
