NORTH ANDOVER — This is becoming quite an enjoyable tradition for the Central Catholic wrestling team.
For the third straight year, the Raiders captured the Division 2 state dual meet title on Saturday, and did it in overwhelming fashion.
After receiving a bye as the top seed, Central defeated Milford 49-27, crushed Nashoba 57-21 in the semifinals and then romped over Plymouth South 57-21 in the finals.
The Raiders jumped out to a 15-0 lead against Plymouth South and were in command all the way. Jackie Dehney started the meet at 126 by fighting off her back and then getting a pin — her third pin of the day, Stephen Donovan followed with a first-period pin and — in his toughest match of the season — unbeaten Mike Glynn decisioned Lucas Pinzino, 2-1.
Among those instrumental in the title for the Raiders, who improved to 19-2, were Jimmy Glynn, who bumped up to 120 pounds and had three pins, 152-pounder Matt Shaw, 182-pounder Owen Bufagna and 220-pounder Anthony Mears, all of whom were 3-0 with Mears recording three dominant pins.
Also of note, 195-pound senior Billy DeRocha went 2-1 at 195 in his first action of the season since getting down from 220.
“That’s really going to help us,” said Central coach Jamie Durkin. “He did a nice job and it shows what a team effort this was.
“It seems like I say the same thing after this meet every year — this is the best we’ve wrestled all year. We’re looking good with the sectional and state coming up.”
Also at the D2 duals, Greater Lawrence won two of three meets as Augustin Reina (145) and Amauris Gomez (160) were both 3-0.
Host North Andover was 1-2 on the day, but the Knights had several highlights including Anthony McCann going 3-0 at 120 with three pins and Kenlei Milovanovic getting her first varsity win with a pin at 113.
Also, Ethan Ford (132) and Jack Carbone (195) were perfect on the day.
Division 2 state dual meet tournament
Team scores: Central Catholic 49, Milford 23; Central Catholic 57-47, Plymouth South 28; ; Central Catholic 47, Plymouth South 24; North Attleboro 60, Gr. Lawrence 18; Gr. Lawrence 42, Woburn 41; Gr. Lawrence 30, Dracut 24; North Andover 51, Algonquin 24; Danvers 36, North Andover 34
Local recordss:
106: Nick Spero (CC) 2-1, Elianiz Alicea (GL) 1-2; 113: Jame Bohenko (CC) 1-2, Tyler Boudrow (GL) 2-1, Kenlei Milovanovic (NA) 1-1; 120: Jimmy Glynn (CC) 3-0, 3 pins, Jayden LaPointe (GL) 1-2), Anthony McCann (NA) 3-0, 3 pins; 126: Jackie Dehney (CC) 3-0, 3 pins, Aden Ranno (GL) 0-1, Carson Milovanovic (NA) 2-1 ; 132: Steven Donovan (CC) 3-0, 3 pins, Joseph DeBellis (GL) 1-2, Ethan Ford (NA) 3-0, 2 pins; 138: Mike Glynn (CC) 3-0, Matthew Bolduc (GL) 1-1; 145: Nate Vachon (CC) 2-1, Augustin Reina (GL) 3-0; 152: Matt Shaw (CC) 3-0, Julian Melendez (GL) 2-1; 160: Eddie Ayotte (CC) 1-2, Amauris Gomez (GL) 3-0, Jared Hiller (NA) 2-1; 170: Kyle Hebert (CC) 2-1, Miguel Vasquez (GL) 1-1; 182: Owen Bufagna (CC) 3-0, Edward Pimentel (GL) 0-2; 195: Billy DeRocha (CC) 2-1, Jack Carbone (NA) 3-0; 220: Anthony Mears 3-0, 3 pins, Misael De La Cruz (GL) 0-2; HVY: Jose Del Cid (CC) 0-3, Anthony Aruajo (GL) 0-2
Records: Central Catholic 19-2, North Andover 9-20, Greater Lawrence 12-15-2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.